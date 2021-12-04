MI5 boss Ken McCallum warns that the UK is facing a “various and persistent” terrorist threat.

“We can all play a part in keeping the country safe,” Ken McCallum has urged the public and businesses to help foil plots.

Following the murder of Tory MP Sir David Amess in Essex and the Merseyside bomb plot, Mr McCallum gave The Sun the most candid interview given by a serving spymaster.

“MI5 and the police, working with partners, have foiled 31 plots since March 2017,” he said.

We want to stop them all, but we know that we won’t be able to.

“MI5 has always relied on public assistance.

It could be an individual or a company that notices something suspicious and contacts the authorities.

“In our mission and responsibility to protect the public, we remain vigilant.”

On November 15, the threat of terrorism was upgraded to severe.

Sir David’s assassination is thought to have been sparked by events in Syria.

MI5 is also on high alert as a result of the UK’s recent withdrawal from Afghanistan.

“First, there is the immediate threat of terrorism inspired by actions over there,” Mr McCallum added.

Since the point of withdrawal, we’ve been very aware of this.

“The second is that it becomes a haven for plotting against other countries over time.”

Now, that risk is unlikely to manifest itself overnight.

However, we must remain vigilant.”

Mr McCallum, 47, is MI5’s youngest Director General since the agency was founded in 1909.

He claimed that MI5 spies had saved thousands of lives over the last two decades.

He also believes that his successor will face “twin” threats from terrorism and hostile states like China and Russia.

