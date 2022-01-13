MI5 has raised concerns about a Chinese spy targeting MPs and peers in Westminster, according to Christine Lee.

MI5 is concerned about Chinese spying on MPs and peers in Westminster, according to Christine Lee.

Barry Gardiner is one of the members of Parliament who has received large sums of money.

Christine Lee, a Chinese spy, has been active in Parliament, providing significant donations to mainstream party MPs, according to UK intelligence.

MI5 issued a warning notice to MPs and peers via the Speaker’s parliamentary security team, warning them that a Chinese government agent was targeting politicians.

“I am writing now to draw your attention to the attached Interference Alert issued by the Security Service, MI5, about the activities of an individual, Christine Lee, who has been engaged in political interference activities on behalf of the Chinese Communist Party, engaging with Members here at Parliament and associated political entities, including the former APPG: Chinese in Britain,” the memo reads, according to The Sun.

“I should point out that Lee has facilitated financial donations on behalf of foreign nationals based in Hong Kong and China to serving and aspiring Parliamentarians.”

“To hide the origins of the payments, this facilitation was done underhandedly.”

This is obviously unacceptable behavior, and steps are being taken to ensure that it does not continue.”

Ms Lee is known to have given money to former Labour frontbencher Barry Gardiner, as well as other MPs.

Mr Gardiner received nearly £62,000 in 2019 and 2020, according to the register of members’ interests.

Ms Lee is thought to have targeted MPs and peers in an attempt to influence them on behalf of the Chinese Communist Party’s United Front Work Department.

MI5 claims the goal is to “cultivate individuals with the goal of promoting the CCP’s agenda and challenging those who do not agree with its principles” by targeting MPs.

Former Conservative leader Sir Iain Duncan Smith expressed “grave concern” over the revelations and called for an overhaul of the Commons accreditation system, which he described as “far too slack.”

He also stated that he understands the individual “will not be deported” and that “no further action will be taken.”

“How can an agent of a despotic and despicable foreign power, hellbent on reducing many of those people to poverty, put someone into Parliament – this?”

UK news summary from Infosurhoy.

Christine Lee: MI5 raises alarm over Chinese spy targeting MPs and peers in Westminster