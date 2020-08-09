Mia Khalifa Explains How She ‘Inadvertently’ Places Herself In The Middle Of Controversies

Mia Khalifa opened up about the reason why she often finds herself in the middle of internet “controversies” during her interview with YouTube star Anthony Padilla.

Khalifa sat down for an interview with the YouTuber and comedian a few weeks ago, with the topics of the chat ranging from her time in the porn industry to her marriage. During their conversation, Padilla asked Khalifa if she considers herself an internet personality or a world-renowned controversial human, and the ex-porn star gave a simple answer.

“I consider myself ‘trying,'” Khalifa said in the interview released Saturday. “I’m just trying to just keep myself afloat and do things that I like.”

Khalifa also admitted that she “inadvertently” places herself in the middle of controversies at times because of the things she posts on social media. She explained that she sometimes forgets that there are people other than her friends who are able to view her posts, something which usually ends with her in a “social media storm.”

“Everyone starts with no audience for the most part, so you’re learning as you go and you’re like ‘oh wait, I can’t treat my platform the same as I did when I first started,'” Padilla replied.

However, Khalifa found it difficult to have to watch her words on social media as she felt she isn’t being true to herself.

“I feel like authenticity comes from not really giving up sh– and saying whatever you want right,” Khalifa said.

“So now that I kind of like try and hold back and be a little bit more politically correct and diplomatic, I feel like I’m losing myself a little bit,” she added. “So, sometimes I just got to throw a monkey wrench into everything normal.”

Just recently, the ex-porn star faced backlash after sharing a photo of a building in Tel-Aviv with the Lebanon flag. Many were irked because Israel and Lebanon are at war.

TikTok users also went after Khalifa over an AMA Reddit thread that seemingly “exposes” her. A netizen claimed that he has known Khalifa since 2012 because she worked at a restaurant next to the bar he managed.

The man behind the thread said that he and Khalifa lived together. However, he claimed that he had not been aware that she was married and that she had leaked their intimate videos online without his consent.

Khalifa has not responded to the allegations and is focusing her efforts on raising funds for Beirut. She recently put her “infamous” glasses up for auction, and the bid had reached $100,000 within 12 hours.