Miami Open tennis tournament suspended over coronavirus

March 12 – The Miami Open, which brings together the top men’s and women’s tennis players in the world, has been suspended due to growing concerns about the spread of the coronavirus in the United States, the Miami-Dade County mayor said on Thursday.

The cancellation of the two-week annual event, which was set to start on March 23, comes on the heels of Sunday´s last-minute cancellation of the Indian Wells tournament in Southern California due to similar concerns about the pandemic. (Reporting By Amy Tennery; Editing by Kevin Liffey)