Miami pulls out triple-OT win at Virginia Tech

Freshman guard Isaiah Wong scored a career-high 27 points as Miami won the first triple-overtime game in program history, defeating Virginia Tech 102-95 on Wednesday night at Blacksburg, Va.

Wong also had 12 rebounds and made all 14 of his foul shots. He scored 23 of his points after halftime, and many of his baskets came at clutch moments.

Miami’s Chris Lykes scored 23 points, Kam McGusty had 21 points, and senior Keith Stone had the first double-double of his career with 12 points and a career-high 18 rebounds.

Hokies redshirt freshman Tyrece Radford had a career-high 26 points, including a shot from behind the basket in the second overtime. Jalen Cone added 20 points, and Landers Nolley II had 18 points and 11 rebounds. Radford also grabbed 10 rebounds.

Miami (14-12, 6-10 Atlantic Coast Conference) won its third straight league game. It was just Miami’s second ACC road win of the season.

Virginia Tech (15-11, 6-9) lost both of its games against Miami this season, and it dropped to 11-5 at home. The Hokies played their first triple-overtime game since 1983.

John Ojiako, a 6-foot-10 Hokies freshman, made an impact off the bench with a game-high and career-high five blocked shots. He also had six points and six rebounds.

Miami, which led by as many as 12 points in the first half, held a 41-32 advantage at the break.

In the second half, Virginia Tech used a 19-4 run to take apparent control. However, a three-point play by McGusty with five seconds left helped force the first overtime. Radford’s shot at the buzzer was blocked by Stone.

In the first overtime, Virginia Tech led by four, but Wong made two baskets in the final 51 seconds to help force a second OT at 84-84. He hit the tying hoop with six seconds left as he twisted his body around the Hokies’ defense. Cone then dribbled the length of the court and missed a runner at the buzzer.

In the second overtime, Wong’s contested jumper in the lane, off a spin move, tied the score 90-90 with 16 seconds left. Radford then missed a jumper to force a third overtime. Miami finally pulled away at that point.

Both teams — despite obvious fatigue — shot the ball phenomenally well from the foul line for the game. Miami made 29 of 32 (90.6 percent). Virginia Tech made 24 of 28 (85.7 percent).

