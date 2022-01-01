Micah Parsons of the Dallas Cowboys and Chase Edmonds of the Arizona Cardinals will meet on the NFL field with their hometown cheering them on.

Micah Parsons may be the best defensive player in the NFL, and Chase Edmonds is coming off his best performance of the season, but when the two meet on the field on Sunday, it will be about much more than football.

At least, that’s the case in Harrisburg.

Sure, it’ll be a big game between Parsons, a Harrisburg High grad, and his Dallas Cowboys (11-4), who take on Edmonds, a CD East grad, and his Cardinals (10-5) at 4:25 p.m., but the two represent something far greater to their hometown than star players.

On Christmas Day, Arizona Cardinals running back Chase Edmonds (2) celebrates his touchdown against the Indianapolis Colts.

(Photo courtesy of AP/Rick Scuteri)

Coach Lance Deane of CD East knows them better than anyone else.

He worked with Parsons, and he said Edmonds has kept in touch with him about the Panthers’ program.

Deane explained, “They are very different in many ways.”

“However, they are very similar people in the sense that they are both upbeat, respectful, and positive people who bring energy to any room they enter.”

It just speaks to who they are, and it’s nothing but positive energy and positivity for the entire city, especially for our youth to see their own playing at such a high level.

“It gives them a sense of hope,” says the author.

Chase Edmonds (2) of the Arizona Cardinals runs against the Indianapolis Colts during their Christmas Day game.

(Ross D Franklin/Associated Press)

Parsons, a versatile linebacker who frequently lines up on the edge, enters the game on pace to have the best defensive season by a rookie in NFL history.

He’s racked up 79 tackles, 13 sacks, three forced fumbles, and three pass breakups.

He has 45 QB pressures and 29 QB hits.

He’s one sack shy of Jevon Kearse’s NFL rookie record of 14 set in 1999.

For the second month in a row, he was named the NFC Defensive Rookie of the Month, and he’s on his way to becoming the first defensive player to win the league’s Defensive Player of the Year since Lawrence Taylor in 1981.

The Cardinals and Edmonds, a running back, started the season as the league’s…

