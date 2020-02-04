Micah Richards adamant Tim Sherwood would’ve saved Aston Villa as he hammers Remi Garde

Micah Richards opened up on Villa’s dismal relegation season on Match of the Day 2 and claimed Sherwood should have been kept on as manager

Sherwood was ditched in October 2015 with the club struggling in the bottom three.

But sacking the ex-Tottenham man didn’t work out for Villa, with his replacement Remi Garde proving disastrous before caretaker Eric Black oversaw their by then inevitable relegation at the end of the campaign.

Richards thinks it could have all been different if Sherwood had been kept on by owner Randy Lerner.

Speaking on Match of the Day 2 on Sunday, the now-retired defender gave a passioned defence of his former boss – and slammed his replacement for failing to get to grips with the demands of the job.

“My situation was I truly believe if Tim Sherwood stayed as manager we would have stayed up that season,” Richards said.

“We had too much of a divide in the dressing room. A lot of boys had their own cliques.

“Remi Garde came in and had no real experience at all. He played at Arsenal for six months and he totally lost all the players in the dressing room.

“We couldn’t get a performance out of him. He didn’t understand what the Premier League was about.”

Speaking around two years after his Villa sacking, Sherwood got what they deserved after giving him the boot.

“Aston Villa is a great club with a fantastic fanbase. It turned out really well in the first season, I took them to a cup final and got them safe in the Premier League,” he said.

“Then I thought I was very strong, but the hierarchy had other ideas.

“They had a scouting network of young students who had been looking at screens, crunching numbers and learning the game from that. They were then telling me which players to bring in.

“Don’t forget we lost Benteke who was the only goalscorer we had, Fabian Delph, who is doing so well now, then Cleverley and Vlaar. We lost the core of the side.

“I was given a group of young foreign lads who were going to take time to settle into the Premier League.

“After nine games I was relieved of my duties as they hadn’t settled as well as they thought they might.

“They had three managers after me and they were relegated. Unfortunately, they got what they deserved. It was poor management from upwards.”