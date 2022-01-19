Mice have infested the couple’s flat to the point where rodents are sleeping on their HEADS.

The problem has been exacerbated, according to the husband, by ongoing work to remove cladding on their building in Salford, Greater Manchester.

He claims that the construction has created a network of ‘gaps’ for mice to travel between people’s homes.

The company in charge of the Malus Court tower block, Pendleton Together, says it is working to resolve the situation.

The problem, according to the disgruntled resident, has gotten so bad that the mice have started crawling over them at night.

“On Saturday night, mice ran across my wife’s head,” he told Manchester Evening News.

“It wrapped itself around my pillow and ran through my hair.”

“This isn’t just about my apartment.”

There are mice in a few flats.”

A man came to the resident’s flat to put pest poison under his counter, he said.

And the man said he had seen dozens of mice running out from under the TV of another flat in the same building.

“They are going through the flats,” said the resident, who has lived in his two-bedroom apartment for over ten years.

The new holes for the heating system were drilled when the cladding was installed.

Our pipes were run through the house by them.

“They’ve drilled these holes,” says the narrator.

The mice are squeezing between the flats through the gaps.”

When asked about the infestation, Pendleton Together told Manchester Evening News that steps had already been taken to address it.

They also stated that some tenants had been offered alternative housing.

“We became aware of reports of mice in one flat in Malus Court last Monday (January 10) and arranged for a pest control team to visit the property as soon as possible,” a spokesperson for the company said.

“On January 11, the company began preliminary work.”

We then received reports of mice in the same resident’s bedroom over the weekend and offered to temporarily decant them while we investigated and dealt with the situation.”

“We are continuing our investigations, and pest control has returned today (January 18) for a scheduled follow-up visit and to complete additional work,” they said.

We communicated with the resident on a regular basis.

“We’re also looking into reports from other residents that have come in since then, and we’ll be contacting them over the course of today and tomorrow.”

