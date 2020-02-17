Michael and Kyly Clark share symbolic messages of support for their four year old daughter

Michael and Kyly Clarke have shared subtle messages of support in the wake of their shock split, vowing to keep a harmonious family unit for the sake of their young daughter.

The former Australia cricket captain, 38, and his wife of seven years reportedly separated in September but kept their break up a secret until it was announced on Wednesday.

The high-school sweethearts said the ‘amicable’ decision was ‘the best course’ for their four-year-old daughter, Kelsey Lee.

In the days leading up to the announcement, the pair focused on little Kelsey Lee, conveying her as the driving force behind a harmonious end to their marriage – and emphasising the defining role she will play in both their lives.

On Monday, Clarke posted a drawing of him holding Kelsey Lee’s hand as they walked towards the water at a beach.

‘Right beside you,’ the former Test skipper captioned the sweet post, along with the hashtags ‘#love #family #myangel’.

Then on Wednesday, just hours before news of their divorce made national headlines, Kyly echoed Clarke’s sentiment.

The House Rules judge posted a black and white snap of her embracing Kelsey Lee with the caption ‘It’s Wednesday … Twinning.’

Both posts were ‘liked’ by each other, further cementing their commitment to peaceful co-parenting.

Clarke has previously opened up about the impact his parents’ divorce had on him, and how it made him reluctant to enter into a committed relationship.

‘Their break-up affected me to the core. When I split up with my then-fiancee Lara Bingle in 2010, part of the undercurrent in my thinking is that if a couple like Mum and Dad can’t make it, what hope have I got,’ he wrote in his 2016 autobiography My Story.

‘I don’t even want to start a serious relationship if it’s going to end in a separation.

‘Mum and Dad are my heroes, and their marriage has always been a kind of gold standard for (sister) Leanne and me. I can’t imagine myself measuring up to my parents’ partnership. How can I do it, if they can’t?’

‘It takes me a long time to get over that fear. When Kyly Boldy and I started dating, I opened up with her about it.’

Clarke said there was a ‘strength of love’ between him and Kyly that helped him move past his own self-doubt.

Clarke and Kyly (née Boldy) met at Westfields Sports High School in Fairfield, but were not friends until they connected on Twitter after his split with model Lara Worthington.

He said they spoke about his fear of divorce during the early stages of their romance.

‘When Kyly Boldy and I start dating, I open up with her about it. There is a strength of love between us that helps me get over my self-doubt,’ he wrote.

According to the Australian, the couple separated five months ago when Clarke moved into his $8million investment property on Bondi Beach.

However, until Wednesday night, Mrs Clarke continued to wear her wedding ring and pose for happy family photos in an effort to keep up appearances.

As recently as two days ago, she flaunted the sparkler in a photoshoot shared to her Instagram page.

In November, the couple united for Kelsey-Lee’s birthday at McDonalds and Mrs Clarke shared pictures of her smiling with her family while wearing her wedding ring.

The following month, the Clarkes once again appeared the perfect couple as they celebrated Mrs Clarke’s parents’ 50th wedding anniversary in Sydney.

Just days later the pair shared a family photo with Santa Claus at a Sydney Westfield on Christmas Eve with the entire Clarke clan huddled in close for the festive picture.

But, in a sign they were about to announce their split, the pair both posted individual pictures with their daughter this week.

The Clarkes have reportedly already agreed terms on their imminent divorce – as well as arrangements to co-parent their daughter – without going through the courts.

‘After living apart for some time, we have made the difficult decision to ­separate as a couple amicably,’ the statement issued to The Australian’s Media Diary read.

‘With the greatest of respect for each other, we’ve come to the ­mutual conclusion that this is the best course for us to take while committed to the co-parenting of our daughter.’

In November 2018, Clarke made headlines when he and his bikini-clad assistant, Sasha Armstrong, were spotted on Sydney Harbour aboard a super-yacht.

The pair enjoyed a swim in the ocean and engaged in a long conversation as they relaxed in the sun.

A ‘source’ reportedly told Woman’s Day Kyly was ‘furious’ after seeing photos of her husband Michael on a luxury yacht with his blonde assistant.

‘Of course she’s annoyed by the images. What woman wouldn’t be?’, a cricket ‘insider’ told the magazine at the time.

Kyly rubbished the suggestion when speaking to Daily Mail Australia in January 2019, saying her six-year marriage to Michael was still going strong.

‘We’re not, never were and never will be splitting,’ she said.

The mother-of-one added the key to a happy marriage is to keep up regular date nights.

‘Always keep dating,’ Kyly said. ‘Have those date nights so you’re always keeping everything nice and fresh.’

Clarke was spotted having a few drinks with friends on Thursday after being dropped off at a Bondi Beach bar by Ms Armstrong.

He was photographed heading into Hotel Ravesis on Campbell Parade accompanied by Sky Sports producer Ben Lloyd and friend and footy coach Laurie Daley.

Clarke appeared to be in good spirits during the friendly outing – but kept a low-profile, wearing an all-black getup with a black baseball cap.

Earlier, Ms Armstrong was seen dropping off the group of friends but did not appear to stay for drinks.

The split is the second of Clarke’s high-profile relationship breakdowns.

In 2010 he revealed he had split with fiancee Lara Bingle, who was the face of Scott Morrison’s 2006 Tourism Australia ‘where the bloody hell are ya?’ marketing campaign.

It was widely reported Bingle flushed her engagement ring down the toilet of his Bondi apartment – a claim Clarke denied.

Clarke made his debut for Australia aged 21 in 2003. He was captain from 2011 to 2015 when he handed over to Steve Smith.