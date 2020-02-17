Michael and Kyly Clarke share cryptic Instagram posts about ‘happiness’ amid their divorce

Michael and Kyly Clarke confirmed their separation on Wednesday.

And in the days before the announcement, the former Australian cricket captain and his wife of seven years both shared cryptic posts on Instagram.

In a sign they were about to go public with their split, the pair each posted individual pictures with their daughter referencing ‘happiness’ and their ‘life journey’.

The couple, who married in May 2012, announced on Wednesday they have parted ways in a divorce estimated to be worth $40million.

They are believed to have separated at least five months ago.

Michael shared a black and white photo on Monday of himself and Kelsey Lee, four, at the beach, which he followed with a video of the little girl on a park swing.

He captioned the post, ‘Right beside you’, alongside the hashtags ‘#Love’, #Family’ and ‘#MyAngel’.

An hour before the announcement on Wednesday, Kyly shared a photo with Kelsey Lee, accompanied by the hashtags ‘#LifeJourney’, ‘#GoodTimes’, and ‘#Happiness’.

Earlier in the day, she had kept up the facade of a happy marriage by wearing a replacement wedding band on her ring finger at the gym.

She is known to wear the simple black band instead of her diamond wedding ring when working out or running errands.

Kyly had continued to wear her proper wedding ring and pose for happy family photos in an effort to keep up appearances over the past few months.

As recently as three days ago, she flaunted the sparkler in a photo shoot shared to her Instagram page.

The Clarkes have already agreed terms on their divorce, as well as arrangements to co-parent their daughter.

‘After living apart for some time, we have made the difficult decision to ­separate as a couple amicably,’ the statement issued to The Australian’s Media Diary read.

‘With the greatest of respect for each other, we’ve come to the ­mutual conclusion that this is the best course for us to take while committed to the co-parenting of our daughter.’

The news came as a surprise to many, as Kyly had told Daily Mail Australia in January 2019: ‘We’re not, never were and never will be splitting.’

Just eight months later, Michael reportedly moved out of their $12million marital home in Vaucluse.

Meanwhile, Michael is believed to be living in his $8million investment property on Bondi’s beachfront, which he briefly put on the market last year.

But he still trains at the same Rose Bay gym as Kyly and picks up his daughter to take her to preschool.