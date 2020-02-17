Michael and Kyly Clarke split: Inside his $8million Bondi bachelor pad

Michael Clarke moved into a ‘bachelor pad’ in Bondi after splitting from his wife, Kyly, five months ago and leaving their $12million family home in Vaucluse.

The former Australian cricket captain, 38, hinted at their break-up last week when he shared a photo to Instagram of himself standing alone on the balcony of the sub-penthouse.

As he stared out at the beach, Michael added the hashtags ‘life’ and ‘love this place’.

Michael bought the Bondi apartment for $6million in 2009 from his friend, celebrity accountant Anthony Bell.

It was briefly put on the market in August 2019 for around $8million, before Michael moved in a month later following his secret split from Kyly.

According to Realestate.com.au, Michael sold the apartment for a figure ‘in the low $7 millions’ following a ‘super cheap, late-night negotiation’ on Wednesday. He is still living there for the time being.

The three-bedroom property has floor-to-ceiling glass windows looking out over Bondi Beach and the Pacific Ocean.

It also boasts an enormous open plan living area that is flooded with natural light.

Two balconies connect to a spacious outdoor terrace, which is perfect for entertaining or relaxed afternoons with friends and family.

Additionally, there is a large kitchen, two bathrooms and a double garage.

Michael and Kyly separated at least five months before confirming their split.

The former Australian cricket captain and his wife of seven years, 38, announced on Wednesday they’ve parted ways in a divorce estimated to be worth $40million.

The high school sweethearts said in a joint statement the ‘amicable’ decision was ‘the best course’ for their four-year-old daughter, Kelsey Lee.

They have already agreed terms on their divorce, as well as arrangements to co-parent their daughter.

‘After living apart for some time, we have made the difficult decision to ­separate as a couple amicably,’ the statement issued to The Australian’s Media Diary read.

‘With the greatest of respect for each other, we’ve come to the ­mutual conclusion that this is the best course for us to take while committed to the co-parenting of our daughter.’

The news came as a surprise to many, as Kyly had told Daily Mail Australia in January 2019: ‘We’re not, never were and never will be splitting.’

Just eight months later, Michael reportedly moved out of their marital home in Vaucluse.

Meanwhile, Kyly has continued to wear her wedding ring and pose for happy family photos in an effort to keep up appearances.

As recently as two days ago, she flaunted the sparkler in a photo shoot shared to her Instagram page.