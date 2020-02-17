Michael and Kyly Clarke: The signs their marriage was in trouble

Cricket glamour couple Michael and Kyly Clarke left fans devastated on Wednesday when they announced they’d separated five months ago.

And while the split may have surprised some, there were in fact several telling clues that hinted at trouble in paradise.

Daily Mail Australia takes a look at the signs Michael and Kyly, both 38, were heading for a split long before it was announced.

Perhaps the biggest clue that Michael and Kyly’s marriage was in trouble was the fact that neither of them had posted a photo of each other to Instagram for weeks.

The last time they shared a photo of each other was on Christmas Day last year.

Both Kyly and Michael uploaded the same snap of themselves posing with their four-year-old daughter, Kelsey Lee, and a man dressed as Santa.

The pair, who had separated by this time, sat on either side of the couch with Santa between them, while Kelsey sat on Michael’s lap.

In November 2018, Michael made headlines when he was pictured aboard a yacht in Sydney with his bikini-clad personal assistant, Sasha Armstrong.

The pair enjoyed a swim in the ocean and engaged in a long conversation as they relaxed in the sun.

A source reportedly told Woman’s Day at that time that Kyly was ‘furious’ after seeing the photos.

‘Of course she’s annoyed by the images. What woman wouldn’t be?’ the insider said.

But Kyly denied this was the case in January 2019 when she told Daily Mail Australia her marriage to Michael was still going strong.

‘We’re not, never were and never will be splitting,’ she said.

The mother-of-one added that the secret to their happy marriage was going on regular date nights.

‘Always keep dating. Have those date nights so you’re always keeping everything nice and fresh,’ she said.

In June last year, Michael publicly congratulated Sasha on her engagement to her fiancé, Tyler Robinson.

Just days after Michael’s post, Kyly revealed her ‘joy’ at being back in her husband’s arms again.

She shared a photo to Instagram of them cuddling, alongside the caption: ‘These moments back in your arms @michaelclarkeofficial’.

Kyly raised eyebrows in January last year when she made a rather awkward gaffe during an appearance on Channel Seven’s The Morning Show.

When asked to compile her ‘ultimate’ dinner party guest list, she named several high profile figures – but notably forgot to mention her own husband.

‘Maggie Beer has to help me cook,’ she began. ‘And I would definitely bring Pink and J.Lo. I think they are really strong women. I’m very inspired by them.’

Turning her attention to the male guests, she continued: ‘And Johnny Depp – but as Jack Sparrow [his Pirates of the Caribbean character].’

She then paused, before swiftly correcting herself: ‘Oh, and Michael! Sorry, babe!’

Kyly attended several red carpet events without her husband last year.

In January, she arrived at the Charlie and the Chocolate Factory musical premiere in Sydney alone.

She attended two other musical premieres, in April and August, without Michael.

In October, Kyly was announced as one of the new judges for the 2020 season of Channel Seven’s House Rules.

It was around this time that Kyly and Michael parted ways, as per the couple’s break-up announcement on Wednesday.

The interior design enthusiast previously told The Daily Telegraph that being a judge on House Rules was her ‘dream job’.

‘This is bringing two of my career loves together, interior design and TV presenting’, she said.

A week before announcing his split from Kyly, Michael shared a photo to Instagram of himself relaxing on the balcony of his Bondi apartment.

He wrote in the caption: ‘#bondibeach #life #lovethisplace.’

The post raised eyebrows as Michael had tried to sell the property last year and, at the time, was assumed to be living with his wife in their $12million Vaucluse home.