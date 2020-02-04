Michael Barrymore breaks his silence over pool murder probe by liking fans’ Instagram posts

Michael Barrymore has broken his silence for the first time since police urged him to come clean ahead of a new documentary examining the death of Stuart Lubbock.

The TV star reached out to supportive fans on social media as Essex Police revealed he was still under suspicion for the death along with seven other party guests.

At a press conference yesterday, Detective Chief Inspector Stephen Jennings said he believed at least two of the guests were responsible, given Mr Lubbock’s injuries.

To coincide with a new Channel 4 documentary set to air on Thursday night, police revealed they were offering a £20,000 reward for information leading to an arrest.

Barrymore, 67, liked several Instagram posts today, including one describing Channel 4 as ‘parasites’ and another describing the new documentary as ‘ridiculous’.

He replied to one comment, saying ‘Thank you very much x’ to a female fan after she said ‘You’re a legend’.

He liked a comment from Danny Bear, brother of Celebrity Big Brother winner Stephen Bear, who said: ‘Parasites from Channel 4 still dragging up an incident many many years ago that Michael was NOT GUILTY of.

‘I’m disgusted that a man who entertained many generations including myself and all the Bears continues to make two steps forward and one step back.

‘I want him back on our screens and convinced there are millions who also feel the same.’

Barrymore also liked a comment from Lorraine Emery which said:’“Seems ridiculous and distressing to see that this has been brought up all over again. Stay strong Michael, we are all behind you.’

Detective Chief Inspector Stephen Jennings said that given the severity of Stuart Lubbock’s injuries it was ‘likely’ more than one person had been complicit.

All eight people at the party held at the former TV star’s home remain under suspicion – including Barrymore himself, DCI Jennings added.

The new appeal will focus on the possibility that the murder was ‘covered up’, after a hot tub thermometer and a broken shed handle both went missing from the scene.

Mr Lubbock, who was found floating in the pool, had severe injuries consistent with rape, which officers believe could have been inflicted with either missing object.

Speaking at yesterday’s police press conference, Mr Lubbock’s father said he was convinced Barrymore knows more about the incident than he has revealed.

DCI Jennings called on all the eight people present to come forward with any new information, adding that ’19 years is a long time’ and ‘loyalties change’.

He said: ‘Nine people went to the party at Michael Barrymore’s house, but only one of them – Stuart- ended up being violently sexually assaulted and murdered.

‘We know not everyone at the party was responsible for what happened, but someone was.

‘We also know that not everyone at that party may know what happened, but someone does.

‘We want the people who do have information to come forward and talk to us – 19 years is a long time, loyalties change and it is never too late to do the right thing.

‘Some people also arrived at the scene in the hours after Stuart’s death. They may also hold key information and we would like to hear from them.’

Police revealed they are offering a £20,000 reward in conjunction with Crimestoppers for information leading to arrests.

DCI Jennings added: ‘I can’t rule out an individual but on the balance of probabilities from the level of intelligence we’ve got, it’s more likely that more than one person was involved.

‘I believe that he was raped and murdered that night. One or more of those party-goers are responsible for that serious sexual assault.’

The body of Mr Lubbock, 31, was found in the pool of Barrymore’s £2million home in Roydon, Essex, on March 31, 2001.

Other than Mr Lubbock, the other people present on the night were Barrymore, his ex Jonathan Kenney, Justin Merritt and his sister Kylie, Claire Jones and Kelly Campbell and Simon Shaw and James Futers.

Barrymore, one of ITV’s biggest stars with a string of hit shows including Strike It Lucky, fled from the house before police arrived.

A post-mortem examination revealed Mr Lubbock, a divorced father-of-two from Harlow, had suffered major internal injuries consistent with rape.

The cause of death was never established and an open verdict was recorded after conflicting reports from pathologists. Cocaine, ecstasy and alcohol were found in his system.

Barrymore was arrested on suspicion of rape and serious sexual assault in 2007, along with two other people. No charges were brought due to lack of evidence.

Barrymore, now 67, – who has always denied any involvement in the death – launched a high court case for £2.4million damages for wrongful arrest. He received a nominal sum after Essex Police won an appeal.

Mr Lubbock’s father Terry, 74, called for the TV presenter to ‘clear your name’ or ‘put your hands up’.

He said: ‘I think it’s time he comes clean,’ he said. ‘It’s time now Michael. I think you know more about this than you have said and the focus will be on you.

‘You must know, I’m absolutely sure, I know you are involved in this.

There were reports about him not being there at that particularly time and he has insisted that he doesn’t know. I’m absolutely sure he knows 100 per cent.

‘It’s time now for you to either clear your name or put your hands up to what happened because you must know.

‘I think the people who were there in Michael Barrymore’s home on that day, on that night, are thinking it hasn’t gone away, it won’t go away.

‘Even the people who aren’t directly involved in this must be starting to feel very, very uneasy and it’s time now for them.

‘The penny’s dropped now, it’s time for people to come forward whether they are directly involved or indirectly involved. Any bit of information they have got, they must come forward with that.’