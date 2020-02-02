Michael Barrymore pool death: Detective leading new probe ‘believes it was murder’

EXCLUSIVE: Essex Police have appointed DCI Stephen Jennings to re-examine events surrounding Stuart Lubbock’s death in 2001

A police chief who is to launch a new investigation into the death of a man at Michael ­Barrymore’s home is convinced he was raped and murdered.

Det Chf Insp Stephen Jennings will this week make a fresh appeal for ­people to step forward to help find Stuart Lubbock’s killer.

The fresh inquiry coincides with an explosive new Channel 4 documentary about the death of Stuart, 31.

The dad-of-two’s body was found in a swimming pool ­after a party at Barrymore’s £2million bungalow, right, in Roydon, Essex, 19 years ago.

The TV entertainer, 67, who was hoping to revive his career in ITV’s latest Dancing On Ice series but had to pull out because of a broken wrist, has always denied any involvement in the death.

DCI Jennings said: “I believe very much that Stuart Lubbock was raped and murdered that night.”

It is the first time in 13 years a new investigator has been assigned to the long-running case.

As well as witnesses, DCI Jennings wants to find two items that went missing from the scene and are potentially vital evidence. He said: “The scene was secured but not to the standard that we would expect, hence the reason that people were allowed back in there, and we know items have now gone missing.”

The Independent Police Complaints Commission launched an inquiry into the original ­investigation in 2007 and confirmed that some tidying up of the house was allowed with the permission of police.

DCI Jennings said: “After we’d managed to ­photograph the scene, items have gone missing and we’ve never seized them.”

He said these included a handle from the cupboard from an outhouse, and a pool thermometer.

DCI Jennings believes they may have been removed to hide evidence.

An Essex Police spokeswoman said: “In the aftermath of Stuart’s death on March 31 2001, a forensic assessment was carried out of the scene at the house in Roydon over the proceeding days. This included the capturing of photographs and video of the scene.

“During that process two items recorded as being within the scene – namely a thermometer and pool door handle – went missing.

“As these items have never been ­recovered and forensically tested their ­evidential importance is not known and it cannot be ruled out that they were used to inflict injuries upon Stuart.”

A postmortem revealed that Stuart, from Harlow, Essex, had suffered severe internal injuries. The actual cause of death was never established, with a coroner ­recording an open verdict following conflicting pathologists’ reports.

Former chat show host Barrymore was arrested on suspicion of rape and serious sexual assault in 2007 along with two ­others. No charges were ever brought and afterwards the star launched a High Court damages action for £2.4m for the harm done to his reputation and loss of earnings. He was awarded only a nominal £1 after Essex Police won an appeal.

The TV star had invited meat factory ­supervisor Stuart back to his lavish home for a small private party after meeting him for the first time at a nightclub.

Barrymore was with his then-boyfriend and ex-drag queen Jonathan Kenney, 31.

Eventually, seven people joined Barrymore and Kenney at his five-bedroom bungalow. Three witnesses including Barrymore claim to have found Stuart motionless in the swimming pool several hours later, although reports have varied over the years. On discovering Stuart’s death, Barrymore fled the property, ­saying he “freaked out”.

At first police accepted the explanation that Stuart had drowned after drinking heavily and taking cocaine and ecstasy.

But an inquest the following year heard that he may have been forcibly ­restrained while the alleged assault took place.

Professor Jack Crane said: “The ­injuries this young man suffered were very severe and I do not believe they were the result of a consensual sexual act.”

Stuart’s family have tirelessly ­campaigned for justice but thought their fight was lost until DCI Jennings said a full review of the case will take place.

DCI Jennings added: “Somebody at that party knows what happened, that is completely and utterly a fact.

“My responsibility now is to review the evidence and move it forward.”

On Friday, Barrymore looked happy and relaxed on a visit to RAF Bovingdon in Hertfordshire, where Dancing On Ice is filmed. A TV insider said the visit did not mean he ­intended to return to the series.

● Barrymore: Body In The Pool is on Channel 4 on Thursday at 9pm.