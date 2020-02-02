Michael Barrymore pool death ‘was MURDER’ says detective

A detective has insisted that the death of Stuart Lubbock in TV star Michael Barrymore’s pool 18 years ago was murder.

Mr Lubbock, a factory supervisor, was found floating face-down in Barrymore’s swimming pool after being invited over for a party in 2001.

He had injuries which suggested he had been sexually assaulted but his death has never been fully solved.

Now, Detective Chief Inspector Stephen Jennings has insisted that Mr Lubbock was ‘raped and murdered’ and is to make an appeal for witnesses and two key pieces of missing evidence.

DCI Jennings – the first new investigator assigned to the case in 13 years – told The Daily Star: ‘The scene was secured but not to the standard that we would expect, hence the reason that people were allowed back in there, and we know items have now gone missing.’

Many claim the investigation into Mr Lubbock’s death suffered multiple failings, with an inquiry by the Independent Police Complaints Commission finding that two pieces of evidence – a pool thermometer and a door handle – went missing.

No one has ever been charged with Mr Lubbock’s murder after a post-mortem examination found he had suffered ‘severe internal injuries indicating sexual assault’.

The IPCC report said the missing items may have been used to rape the victim, while blood-stained boxer shorts from the scene were not properly examined.

His bloodstream contained ecstasy, cocaine and alcohol.

The coroner recorded an open verdict, leaving mystery hanging over Mr Lubbock’s death.

One expert, Professor Jack Crane, said that Stuart was ‘likely to have been forcibly restrained’ during the attack.

‘This could have been effected by obstruction of the mouth and nose, such as by suffocation, if the face had been compressed against bedding . . . the body could then have been put into the pool, perhaps either in an attempt to “revive” the deceased or to make the death appear as a simple case of drowning.’

Another expert disagreed, claiming the injuries could have happened in the hospital after Mr Lubbock’s death.

The former Strike It Lucky host was given a caution in October 2001 for drug offences but no further charges were brought.

Then in June 2007 he was arrested on suspicion of murder and sexual assault.

But three months later the case was dropped due to insufficient evidence.

Mr Lubbock’s death dealt a huge blow to Barrymore’s career and as a result he demanded £2.4million in damages from police.

But the Appeal Court ruled he should only receive a ‘nominal’ award – possibly as little as £1.

A new Channel 4 documentary to air on Thursday will feature never-before-seen material from inside the unsolved Essex Police case.

It comes after Barrymore, 67, was forced to pull out of Dancing on Ice because of an injury.