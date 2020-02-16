Michael Clarke and his wife Kyly announce they’ve split after seven years of marriage 

Michael Clarke and his wife Kyly had separated at least five months before announcing their marriage is over.

The former Australian cricket captain, 39, and his wife of seven years announced on Wednesday they’ve parted ways in a divorce estimated to be worth $40million.

The high-school sweethearts said in a joint statement the ‘amicable’ decision was ‘the best course’ for their four-year-old daughter Kelsey Lee.

The announcement has shocked the nation after Kyly told the Daily Mail in January 2019: ‘We’re not, never were and never will be splitting.’

Just eight months later Clarke reportedly moved out of their $12million Vaucluse home – but Kyly, 38, has continued to wear her wedding ring and pose for happy family photos in an effort to keep up appearances.

As recently as two days ago, she flaunted the sparkler in a photoshoot shared to her Instagram page.

In November, the couple united for Kelsey Lee’s birthday at McDonalds – with Kyly sharing photos of the party she threw as her daughter turned four.

Her still decorated ring finger was visible in one of the shots as she posed with Kelsey Lee and her husband.

The following month, the Clarkes once again appeared the perfect couple as they celebrated Kyly’s parents’ 50th wedding anniversary in Sydney.

Just days later the pair shared a family photo with Santa Claus at a Sydney Westfield on Christmas Eve with the entire Clarke clan huddled in close for the festive picture.

But, in a sign they were about to announce their split, the pair both posted individual pictures with their daughter this week.

The Clarkes have already agreed terms on their divorce – as well as arrangements to co-parent their daughter.

‘After living apart for some time, we have made the difficult decision to ­separate as a couple amicably,’ the statement issued to The Australian’s Media Diary read.

‘With the greatest of respect for each other, we’ve come to the ­mutual conclusion that this is the best course for us to take while committed to the co-parenting of our daughter.’

Clarke has reportedly moved into his $8million investment property on Bondi’s beachfront, which he briefly put on the market last year.

But he still trains at the same Rose Bay gym as Kyly and picks up his daughter to take her to preschool.

His other assets include a $4million property in Bondi he owns jointly with his sister Leanne who lives there with her family.

Clarke has other savings and investments valued at roughly $18million. He is the co-owner of private equity firm BCXXIII alongside his friend, accountant Anthony Bell.

The company was named in honour of Clarke’s jersey number 23 he wore during his one-day international career.

Kyly has 70,000 Instagram followers and sells her own homeware products through her company Lyfestyled by Kyly Clarke.

She was announced as a judge on channel 7 show show House Rules in October.

According to the Australian, the couple – who met in the 1990s at Westfields Sports High School in Fairfield – have negotiated the terms of their split without going through the courts.

Kyly will continue to live with Kelsey in Vaucluse, the publication reports.

The newspaper reported that neither has a new partner.

In November 2018, Clarke made headlines when he and his bikini-clad assistant, Sasha Armstrong, were spotted on Sydney Harbour aboard a super-yacht.

The pair enjoyed a swim in the ocean and engaged in a long conversation as they relaxed in the sun.

A ‘source’ reportedly told Woman’s Day Kyly was ‘furious’ after seeing photos of her husband Michael on a luxury yacht with his blonde assistant.

‘Of course she’s annoyed by the images. What woman wouldn’t be?’, a cricket ‘insider’ told the magazine at the time.

Kyly rubbished the suggestion when speaking to Daily Mail Australia in January 2019, saying her six-year marriage to Michael was still going strong.

‘We’re not, never were and never will be splitting,’ she said.

The mother-of-one added the key to a happy marriage is to keep up regular date nights.

‘Always keep dating,’ Kyly said.

‘Have those date nights so you’re always keeping everything nice and fresh.’

The split is the second of Clarke’s high-profile relationship breakdowns.

In 2010 he revealed he had split with fiancee Lara Bingle, who was the face of Scott Morrison’s 2006 Tourism Australia ‘where the bloody hell are ya?’ marketing campaign.

It was widely reported Bingle flushed her engagement ring down the toilet of his Bondi apartment – a claim Clarke denied.

Clarke made his debut for Australia aged 21 in 2003. He was captain from 2011 to 2015 when he handed over to Steve Smith.