The masked crossbow teen who threatened to kill the Queen was described as “disgusting” by Michael Fagan, a security guard at Buckingham Palace, for attempting to harm a “little old lady.”

A petty thief confronted Her Majesty in her bedroom in 1982 and demanded that Her Majesty’s security be beefed up.

Jaswant Singh Chail made the threat in a video released before he was apprehended by armed police at Windsor Castle on Christmas Day.

“It’s absolutely revolting,” said Fagan, who is now 71 years old.

The Queen has deteriorated into an elderly woman.

She has given everything for this country, and threatening her with death is unacceptably cruel.

“It’s a disgrace that anyone would even think of doing such a thing.”

He is most likely brainwashed by what he reads on the internet.

“What I did and what he intended to do are diametrically opposed.”

“I wanted to talk to her and tell her about the problems we’re having in the country.”

He intended to assassinate her.

“Clearly, her security is inadequate.”

They’re lucky he didn’t get near me as much as I did.”

Fagan climbed through an open window at the Palace by scaling 10 foot railings.

Before being apprehended, he ran into The Queen in a bedroom and spoke to her.