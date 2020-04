Michael Gove concedes PM missed Cobra coronavirus meetings – video

Michael Gove confirmed Boris Johnson missed five consecutive emergency meetings in the buildup to the coronavirus crisis. Speaking on Sky’s Sophy Ridge on Sunday, Gove earlier insisted a Sunday Times article detailing failures during this period had numerous inaccuracies and would be corrected. But in a subsequent interview on BBC One’s The Andrew Marr Show, Gove accepted that Johnson missed the meetings and said this was normal for a PM