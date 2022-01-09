Michael Gove is expected to announce a £4 billion pledge to compel developers to remove dangerous cladding.

Today, Housing Secretary Michael Gove is expected to announce plans to make developers pay for the removal of hazardous cladding.

Leaseholders will be able to avoid the costs of replacing combustible cladding thanks to Mr Gove’s £4 billion package.

Residents of buildings between 11m and 18m tall will no longer face crippling bills, according to the cabinet minister.

He is also expected to issue a warning to those who have profited from the construction of unsafe housing: “We are coming for you.”

According to the plans, forensic accountants will be tasked with tracking down those responsible in order to extend assistance to low-rise flat leaseholders.

Leaseholders in buildings between 11m (36ft) and 18m (59ft) tall will no longer have to take out loans to cover the costs of remediation work, according to Mr Gove.

His proposals, which come more than four years after the Grenfell Tower fire in June 2017, in which 72 people died, will relieve the pressure on homeowners who have been trapped in unsellable and unsafe homes.

Ministers will use threats of taxation or legislation to compel developers to cover up to £4 billion in construction costs, despite the Treasury’s refusal to provide new funds for the project.

“I’m putting them on notice,” Mr Gove will say.

We’ll come after you if you mis-sold dangerous products like cladding or insulation, or if you cut corners to save money when building or renovating homes.”

The new plans were revealed after the BBC’s Newsnight program aired a report on a letter from the Treasury to Mr Gove that mentioned them.

Campaigners have criticized the plans, claiming that they fail to address other issues such as leaseholders in buildings with other fire-safety issues, such as wooden balconies, who are still facing large bills.

“This feels like it could be the beginning of the end of our cladding scandal, but we’re still a long way away from solving it,” Giles Grover, a spokesperson for the End Our Cladding Scandal campaign group, told The Guardian.

“The government is still concentrating on cladding, but they are well aware that it is much more.

"Construction lobbyists also argue that firms that.

