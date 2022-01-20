Michael Gove promises developers that he will do “whatever it takes” to ensure that cladding costs are covered.

Michael Gove promises to do “whatever it takes” to ensure that cladding costs are covered.

During a crucial meeting on Thursday, Michael Gove warned the country’s largest developers that he would do “whatever it takes” to ensure they covered the costs of repairing fire safety defects in buildings.

The Housing Secretary hosted a roundtable where some of the country’s biggest developers met with leaseholders who had been harmed by dangerous cladding on the outside of their building.

Mr Gove left the developers “in no doubt about the Government’s intent on this issue,” according to those present.

According to one source, the developers heard a “powerful” speech from people whose lives have been severely disrupted by the issue of internal and external fire safety defects.

“The developers didn’t really push back [against our demands],” the source said, before adding, “We’re willing to do whatever it takes.”

While Stewart Baseley, executive chairman of the Home Builders Federation, agreed that leaseholders should not be responsible, “we do not believe it should fall to responsible house-builders to fund the remediation of buildings built by foreign companies, developers no longer trading, or other parties,” he said before the meeting.

Mr Gove told MPs earlier this month that if developers do not come up with the cash to fix the dangerous defects, he is prepared to levy new taxes or fine them.

Several MPs from all parties have expressed reservations about the Treasury’s willingness to back Mr Gove with new taxes on developers if they refuse to pay up.

Other members are concerned that the government’s actions will only address the issue of dangerous cladding and ignore other internal problems.

“It is vitally important that Michael makes it crystal clear to developers that they must take responsibility for both external and internal fire safety defects,” Tory MP Stephen McPartland told i.

The focus of the announcements in Parliament has been on cladding, which is an external fire safety defect, but developers are also responsible for internal fire safety defects and must be held accountable.”

Defects such as missing fire-breaks, according to Mr McPartland, must also be included.

