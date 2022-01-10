Michael Gove’s battle with Rishi Sunak for more money could be the key to leveling up success.

Michael Gove’s fight with Rishi Sunak for more money could be the key to leveling up success.

The Prime Minister’s flagship policy reveals the Tories’ 2019 voter coalition’s fractures, as well as traditional No.10 v. No.11 tensions.

Life imitates art in politics on occasion.

Michael Gove spent 30 minutes trapped in a broken lift at New Broadcasting House today, in what felt like a delicious mash-up of the BBC comedies W1A and The Thick Of It.

When he finally got on the air, the Secretary for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities was as witty as ever about his predicament.

“You successfully leveled me up, so I’m delighted to be here,” he told Nick Robinson on the Today show.

Gove was well aware, however, that the purpose of his media appearances, as well as his subsequent Commons statement, was not amusing.

His new plan to end the “cladding crisis” is to shift the financial burden of post-Grenfell fire safety measures from flat owners to developers and manufacturers.

With an estimated three million people trapped in unsafe or unsellable homes, previous plans to force leaseholders to take out loans to cover the £4 billion cost of repairs had become so politically risky that immediate action – and a new Cabinet minister – was required to defuse the electoral timebomb.

Boris Johnson’s go-to guy when he needs something serious sorted out is, in many ways, Gove.

Since taking over his new role last year, he’s already reassured MPs by effectively killing off planning reforms that cost the Conservatives the by-elections in Chesham and Amersham.

In his previous role as Chancellor of the Duchy of Lancaster, he successfully negotiated a deal with the EU on animal, food, and medicine border checks between the United Kingdom and Northern Ireland.

He was put in charge of a “supply chain taskforce” (where he was tasked with “saving Christmas”) and in sorting out the brief “petrol crisis” last year when he was given extra Cabinet Office duties.

No.10 praises him for quietly succeeding in both instances.

Gove’s school reforms at Education, his reversal of Chris Grayling’s missteps at the Ministry of Justice, and his green record at Environment won him plaudits from even some of his critics.

In many ways, it was therefore unsurprising.

