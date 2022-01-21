Michael Heseltine’s Remaniacs are still plotting against Boris Johnson in the jungle.

Michael Heseltine’s Remaniacs continue to plot against Boris Johnson deep in the jungle.

We now have a better understanding.

We can see why the BBC and every left-wing media outlet in the country are attempting to derail Boris Johnson thanks to Europhile Michael Heseltine.

Hezza wants the Prime Minister to resign, and his 80-seat majority, which he gained by delivering Brexit, to be used to overturn the historic 2016 referendum.

His blinkered lordship revealed a Remainer plot to drag Britain back into the European Union by any means necessary in a stunning series of radio interviews.

“What happens if Boris goes, does Brexit go… throw the whole thing up in the air?” he said on Times Radio on Thursday.

“Public opinion polls clearly show that the public now recognizes that they have been duped.

“They were fed a load of lies about the benefits of Brexit, and the government will not be able to deliver on its promises.”

So it’s not just because he spent 25 minutes thanking Downing Street staff for working 11-hour days to beat Covid that people are calling for him to be fired.

It’s also not because he infuriated voters from all parties who were obediently following the lockdown rules he had just imposed as Prime Minister.

Millions were offended by the images of wine and sausage rolls, and Boris was rightfully forced to issue an embarrassing public apology.

Sue Gray, a Whitehall official, is deciding whether or not he also misled Parliament, which could lead to his resignation.

Even BoJo’s harshest detractors will have wondered why, since the story broke, the BBC and Sky have spent every minute of air time asking the same question: “Why won’t he resign?”

Other major global issues, such as Russia’s impending invasion of Ukraine, which could spark a European war, are being pushed to the side in the insane mission to “get Boris.”

We now know why, thanks to a man nicknamed Tarzan who, in the 1970s, broke Parliamentary rules and seized the ceremonial mace of the House of Commons.

He and a slew of loud-mouthed, unelected pro-EU colleagues want to relive the events of 2016.

They’d have the support of a slew of disgruntled Tory MPs who have never forgiven Boris for winning outright power in 2019 on the back of the UK’s biggest democratic display ever.

They would have the support of both Sir Keir Starmer’s Labour Party and the sad remnants of the Lib Dems.

Remember, it was the Lib Dems’ call for a rerun of the referendum that brought down the once-proud coalition government party.

This isn’t a new threat, either…

