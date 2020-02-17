Michael Hutchence would still be alive today if he didn’t leave Kylie Minogue

Michael Hutchence’s sister has claimed the late INXS frontman would still be alive today if he had stayed in a relationship with Kylie Minogue.

In an interview with the Investigates podcast on Thursday, Tina Hutchence said her brother’s ill-fated romance with TV presenter Paula Yates – who died of a heroin overdose in September 2000, three years after Michael’s suicide – was his undoing.

‘Paula was sick. [Someone with] borderline personality is not somebody that should be getting together with somebody who has [their own]problems,’ she said.

By comparison, Tina said that her brother’s exes, including Kylie and supermodel Helena Christensen, had a grounding influence on him.

‘He was in the wrong relationship,’ she said, referring to Michael’s tragic romance with Paula.

‘If he’d stayed with Helena or the usual women that he was with, [or]Kylie, any of those women who thought about other people, not just themselves…’

Tina initially thought Michael and Kylie were ‘an odd combination’, but found herself ‘surprised’ by how well they worked together.

She recalled Michael phoning to say he wanted his sister to meet his new girlfriend, after Tina had heard rumours he was dating the pop princess.

‘[Kylie] was such a lovely lady. She was beautiful. She was a little girl then, she really was,’ Tina said.

Michael dated Kylie on and off between 1987 and 1990, before he moved on with Helena in 1991.

He then embarked on a tumultuous relationship with Paula, with whom he welcomed his only child, daughter Heavenly Hiraani Tiger Lily Hutchence Geldof, now 23.

Michael was with Paula until his death by suicide aged 37 in November 1997.

In the documentary Mystify: Michael Hutchence, released last year, Kylie spoke about her relationship with the Never Tear Us Apart singer.

She said the public perception that she was a ‘pure, good girl dating this dark, bad boy’ was accurate, but she always felt ‘safe with him’.

‘I felt protected. He had insatiable curiosity, all the good things in life and some of the bad,’ she said.

‘He opened up a whole new world for me. A lot of it was based around pleasure, let’s face it.’

Kylie, who was just 19 when the pair first started dating, added that Michael had ‘awakened [her]desires’.

She said when their relationship finally ended she was left heartbroken, even though she had never expected they would be together forever.

‘It felt loving, yet sad and probably doomed. We talked through things and I couldn’t give you an actual reason [as to why it happened],’ she said of their break-up.

‘I left pretty confounded and destroyed, and I knew that was… that was it. Yeah, he broke my heart. I have to confess, the hurt stays for quite a long time.’