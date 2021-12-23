Michael Keaton joins Batgirl’s cast as a superhero, bringing Batman back to Glasgow.

Michael Keaton joins the cast of Batgirl as a superhero, bringing Batman back to Glasgow.

The actor, who played Batman in the films Batman and Batman Returns, will reprise his role as the Caped Crusader in the HBO film, which began filming last month in Glasgow.

We reported last week on the growing online speculation that Ben Affleck might be returning to Glasgow in the near future to reprise his role as Batman in the new Batgirl film.

Following confirmation that he will be reprising his role as Batman in the upcoming HBO film, it appears we may be treated to the sight of Michael Keaton donning the cape to battle the Gotham baddies instead.

Keaton starred alongside Jack Nicholson in Tim Burton’s epic superhero film Batman in 1989, as well as Danny DeVito and Michelle Pfeiffer in the follow-up Batman Returns in 1992, and will appear in The Flash in 2022.

Sign up for Glasgow Live’s newsletters to receive more breaking news in your inbox.

After The Hollywood Reporter confirmed that he is joining The Batgirl cast, Glaswegians may get a chance to see him filming scenes as the Caped Crusader – or at least his stunt double – here on the city streets.

Leslie Grace, who plays a female vigilante in the film, announced his casting on Twitter by retweeting The Hollywood Reporter’s story with the caption “The bat is out of the bag.”

As we exclusively revealed last week, production on the blockbuster, which also stars Brendan Fraser and JK Simmons, began in late November, with the Trongate area serving as Gotham City for the shoot in January.

Keep an eye out for Batman!