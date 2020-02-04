Michael McCormack clings to leadership of the National party after defeating Barnaby Joyce

Michael McCormack has clung to the leadership of the National party, seeing off a challenge from former leader Barnaby Joyce.

But the ballot was far from decisive, as the popular MP could still make a second bid to become deputy prime minister, after losing out by only a handful of votes.

The chaos threatens to overshadow the first week of parliament, at a time when critics say bushfire victims should be the focus of the government’s efforts.

National party MPs voted for a new leader after backbencher Llew O’Brien called for a leadership spill on Tuesday morning.

As happened in 2018 when Malcolm Turnbull was challenged by Peter Dutton, and then again by Mr Dutton and Scott Morrison, the National party’s leadership crisis could continue for several days.

It comes amid a tumultuous week for the party, after its deputy leader Bridget McKenzie was forced to resign over the sports rorts scandal.

David Littleproud was voted to replace her as deputy leader.

Asked whether he expected Mr Joyce to make a second challenge for the leadership, Mr McCormack said: ‘No, I don’t expect him to.

‘I’ve been endorsed as leader. I was endorsed as leader when we came back here after the May election last year I was endorsed as leader when he stood down in 2018.

‘That’s three times in less than two years. I think that is enough to warrant me leading the party going forward.’

Mr Joyce had previously said that while he respected the current leader, he hoped to ‘make things better’.

‘You can’t just sit back and say “I wish things were better”,’ he told Sky News.

‘I have respect for Mr McCormack, I think he does a good job.

‘The National Party has to be on the balls of its toes as we face some of the most challenging times. We have to speak with our own voice.’

It comes two years after Mr Joyce was forced to step down as the party’s leader following revelation he had an affair with a former member of staff.

The former deputy prime minister was left the role after his affair with the then 33-year-old Vikki Campion was exposed.

Mr Joyce previously said he didn’t know if he had the numbers to be reinstated as leader, but said he was fighting for the ‘near invisible Australians’.

Speaking after Tuesday’s vote, Mr McCormack criticised colleagues for not focusing on ‘regional Australia’.

‘I’d like to think the entire National Party team, and I know they will now unite,’ he told reporters.

‘We had way too much media speculation, way too much speculation in general, about the leadership role.

‘It’s time to put all that to bed.

‘The people of regional Australia come first, not us. We’re sent here to do the job and we will do that.’

‘I think without a shadow of a doubt, we will be clearly understood as a team fighting for those who are not just quiet Australians, but the near invisible ones,’ he said.

‘It’s about making sure the national party turns a corner.’

Amid the February 2018 scandal, Mr Joyce’s of 24 years, Natalie, said she was ‘deeply saddened by the news that my husband has been having an affair and is now having a child with a former staff member’.

The former couple have four children.

He now has two children, Sebastian and Thomas, with Ms Campion, who at 35 is 17 years his junior.

Labor leader Anthony Albanese had said the concept of Mr Joyce making a comeback was bizarre and showed ‘how low they have sunk’.

Ahead of the vote, Mr Joyce clashed with Allison Langdon on the Today show during a heated exchange.

Ms Langdon took Mr Joyce to task over his dumping as deputy PM and Nationals leader two years ago the affair scandal.

‘You said you have spent the past two years reflecting on your faults. What are they and what have you learnt?’ Langdon asked Mr Joyce on Tuesday morning.

Mr Joyce responded he was going to make sure he had a ‘strong team’ and it would be about that team, ‘not about Barnaby’.

The presenter then interjected, saying: ‘No, no, but you talked about yourself personally reflecting on your faults. I’m asking you what are those faults and what have you learnt?’

The politician replied that he was trying to make himself a better man after spending the past two years reflecting on his mistakes.

‘I’m enthusiastic and sometimes enthusiastic comes too enthusiastic and leaves people behind. You have to make sure first and foremost you are listening to other people and hearing what their concerns are,’ he shot back.

‘Look, I have paid a heavy price and I have had two years to reflect on that and I’m not going to waste those two years. I’m going take that reflection and try and make myself a better man, which we all do.

‘We all make mistakes and I think Australia is the place where, if you make a mistake, they will back you in again as long as you show that you have basically taken your medicine.’