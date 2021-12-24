Michael Nesmith, songwriter and musician for The Monkees, has died at the age of 66.

While his own songs were hits for Linda Ronstadt, Run DMC, and Lynn Anderson, he struggled with fame as a member of a fictional band whose most popular songs were written by others.

Mike Nesmith, The Monkees’ beanie-hatted quiet man, was an unintentional trailblazer in a family of unintentional trailblazers.

He didn’t start playing music until he was in his early twenties, when he picked up a guitar.

Yet, in a matter of years, he went from being a (somewhat ambivalent) pop star and TV celebrity to an unsung country rock pioneer to the man who invented MTV for the guys who invented MTV. Not bad for the son of an imprecise typist who invented Tipp-Ex to cover her mistakes.

Nesmith’s near-clairvoyant creativity never quite paid off commercially.

The Monkees’ TV show ran for two seasons from 1966 to 1968, but school holiday repeats gave it pop immortality.

Davy Jones, Micky Dolenz, Peter Tork, and Nesmith played fictionalized versions of themselves in the film.

Warren and Bette Nesmith divorced when he was four years old, and Robert Michael Nesmith was their only child.

Bette remarried and moved to Dallas, where she worked as an executive secretary for Texas Bank and Trust, where she invented her own typewriter correction fluid.

She sold her Liquid Paper Corporation to Gillette for (dollar)48 million in 1979, just months before her death.

Her heir and son had finally achieved financial independence.

Rewind 20 years and you’ll find an adolescent Nesmith dabbling in music and drama at school before joining the US Air Force in 1960.

He was honorably discharged two years later, swapping mechanics for music.

He moved to Los Angeles after gaining experience in touring folk, country, and rock’n’roll bands.

Following that, he signed a publishing and recording deal, which resulted in a slew of underperforming solo singles.

Nesmith was one of 437 people who auditioned for a role in a new TV show about a co-habiting pop band based on The Beatles’ A Hard Day’s Night.

Producers were looking for Nesmith and his hat.

