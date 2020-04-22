Michael O’Neill ends Northern Ireland manager role

ANKARA

Michael O’Neill and the Northern Ireland national team agreed to part ways Wednesday because of the rescheduling of a UEFA Euro 2020 playoff matches, according to the Northern Ireland football federation.

The decision was made after the European governing body met Tuesday and indicated it would likely reschedule UEFA Euro 2020 playoff matches.

O’Neill, who is also Northern Irish football manager, was supposed to manage the Path B semi-final playoff match against Bosnia and Herzegovina.

“Due to the now likely rescheduling of that game, a decision has been reached and agreed by both parties to permanently conclude O’Neill’s reign as Northern Ireland manager,” the federation said in a statement.

O’Neill said he wanted to manage Northern Ireland in the playoff match.

“I would have loved the opportunity to manage Northern Ireland in the UEFA 2020 play-off game versus Bosnia and Herzegovina and the chance to qualify for another major tournament, but the current situation means that this is no longer possible,” he said.

O’Neill took charge of the English Championship club Stoke City in November 2019 but maintained his role as Northern Ireland manager since 2011 to lead the UEFA Euro qualifying campaign.