Michael Owen makes bold claim about Liverpool in Europe despite Atletico Madrid defeat

Liverpool will not defend their Champions League crown after losing to Atletico Madrid in the last 16

Liverpool are still the best team in Europe despite being dumped out of the Champions League at the hands of Atletico Madrid .

That is the view of former Reds striker Michael Owen, who claims every other team still involved in the competition will be relieved at seeing Jurgen Klopp ’s team eliminated.

Liverpool lost 3-2 to the Spaniards after extra time at Anfield to go out 4-2 on aggregate in the last 16 tie.

It had looked like being another special evening on Merseyside after the European champions turned around the first leg deficit to lead 2-1 on aggregate early in extra time.

But they then conceded three times to allow Diego Simeone’s side back in and eventually into the quarter-final.

Klopp’s men dominated the second leg while Atletico defended for their lives for the most part.

It is the first time that Klopp has lost a two-legged European tie since taking over as Liverpool boss in 2015.

And Owen reckons his former team are still the best team in Europe despite the defeat.

“There’s no question whatsoever that every single big team around Europe has just breathed a huge sigh of relief, Liverpool are out, and I’ve got no doubts that they are the best team in Europe at the moment,” he told BT Sport.

“Yes, they’ve been beaten over two legs but they are still the best team in Europe and they were absolutely outstanding for 90 minutes.

“As Rio [Ferdinand] said, the difference between the two sides was the goalkeepers.”

Indeed, Reds keeper Adrian was arguably the main reason why the holders lost the tie.

The Spaniard was to blame for the first Atletico goal after his mishit clearance ended up in the path of Marcos Llorente, who fired home.

After the game, Klopp would not speak badly of his keeper, who was standing in for the injured Alisson.

“We will not blame him for a second. He saved us in so many moments,” he said.

“This was not a moment we lost the game but it had a big impact.

“We conceded more goals after that and we didn’t score the goals we needed.

“He’s a grown man and he will deal with that.”