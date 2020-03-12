Michael Owen slams Diego Simeone tactics after Liverpool crash out of Champions League

Diego Simeone’s defensive tactics have been criticised by Michael Owen after Liverpool’s hopes of a historic double were ended by Atletico Madrid at Anfield on Wednesday

The Spanish side beat Liverpool 4-2 on aggregate after a solid display in which they scored three goals in extra time at Anfield.

Despite Diego Simeone being praised by many for masterminding a win over the reigning European champions, Owen doesn’t think putting 11 men behind the ball is worthy of any plaudits.

He wrote on Twitter : “Please spare me all this inevitable Simeone masterclass nonsense.

“There’s nothing genius about putting 11 top class footballers behind the ball.

“Liverpool absolutely pumped them throughout.”

Liverpool had a total of 34 shots to Atletico’s 10 across the 120 minute clash with the home side having over 70 per cent of the ball.

Jan Oblak was forced into nine saves in what was another fine performance from the Slovenian, leaving Jurgen Klopp critical of the away side’s tactics.

He told BT Sport: ”I am completely happy with the performance. It’s so difficult to play a side like this.

“I don’t understand with the quality they have the football they play. They could play proper football but they stand deep and have counter-attacks.

“We accept it, of course, but it doesn’t feel right tonight.

“I realise I am a really bad loser, especially when the boys put such an effort in against world-class players on the other side who defend with two rows of four.

“We know in the past two years we had some lucky moments in the Champions League – you have to to reach two finals – but today everything was against us in the decisive moments.”

Up next for Liverpool in the Premier League is the trip to face Everton and the visit of Crystal Palace, with both games at risk of being played behind closed doors.