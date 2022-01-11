Michael Rosen, who was in a coma on May 20, says the Downing Street gathering ‘looks like contempt.’

‘It’s also a scandal that such a clearly public event took so long to emerge.’

The revelations have been described as a “stab in the eye” by children’s author Michael Rosen, who was in a coronavirus-related coma at the time of the alleged Downing Street garden party.

The alleged ‘bring your own booze’ party held during the lockdown “looks like contempt,” according to the former Children’s Laureate, with the government’s attitude appearing to be “we can do whatever we want and nothing can stop us.”

He told me, “It’s the polar opposite of the idea of government caring for and protecting us.”

On Monday, ITV broadcast a leaked email from Martin Reynolds, the Prime Minister’s principal private secretary, to more than 100 employees, in which he invited them to “make the most of the lovely weather and have some socially distanced drinks in the No 10 garden” on May 20, 2020 – the first lockdown in England.

Boris Johnson has refused to say whether or not he was present, but it is widely assumed that he and his wife Carrie were among the 40 staff members present.

The public has reacted angrily to the alleged lockdown-busting gathering, with many people claiming to have been following the rules or suffering as a result of the outbreak.

“May 20 2020 Number 10 party,” tweeted Rosen, author of We’re Going On A Bear Hunt, in response to the party’s details being leaked.

It’s too bad I didn’t notice.

I was unconscious.

“It was just my luck.”

In March 2020, the 75-year-old contracted Covid-19 and spent 47 days on a ventilator.

He was in a medically-induced coma for 40 days, and his family was told he might not wake up.

On the 21st and 22nd of May, he awoke from his coma and spent three weeks in a rehabilitation facility.

“Thousands of people suffered trauma in 2020 – through being very ill, bereaved, being in lockdown, or dutifully obeying the instructions but now suffering because they were unable to see dying people,” Rosen told me.

“It’s also a scandal that such a clearly public event took so long to be revealed.”

“That feels like a cover-up, mixed with shame and guilt,” he continued.

What a pity!

UK news summary from Infosurhoy

Michael Rosen, who was in a coma on 20 May, says Downing Street party ‘looks like contempt’