Michael’s Oceanfront Motel in Salisbury is engulfed in flames, forcing guests to flee.

Michael’s Oceanfront Motel in Salisbury is engulfed in flames, with at least four buildings set ablaze and guests forced to flee.

According to reports, a large fire has engulfed a motel in Massachusetts, forcing guests to flee.

After a fire allegedly broke out at Michael’s Oceanfront motel in Salisbury, footage shows flames gutting at least four buildings.

According to local scanner reports, crews in the state have declared a six-alarm fire.

As the fire rages, pictures shared on social media show the sky filled with smoke and ash.

According to reports, several buildings in the area are being evacuated.

It’s unclear how many people were evacuated from the motel or whether anyone was hurt.

Salisbury Fire Department has been contacted for comment by the Sun.

There will be more later…

Keep an eye on Sun Online for the most up-to-date information on this story.

The-sun.com is your one-stop shop for the latest celebrity news, sports news, true-life stories, breathtaking photos, and must-see video.

Please like us on Facebook at www.facebook.comTheSunUS and follow us on Twitter at @TheUSSun.