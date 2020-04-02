Michelin’s Chinese supplier Himile reports rising net profit

JINAN, March 31 (Xinhua) — Himile, a Chinese supplier to French tire manufacturer Michelin, saw an annual growth of 16.73 percent in net profit attributable to shareholders of the listed company in 2019.

Shandong Himile Mechanical Science and Technology Co. Ltd. said its net profit attributable to shareholders of the listed company reached 863 million yuan in 2019.

The company recorded revenue of about 4.39 billion yuan in 2019, up by 17.79 percent year on year.

Established in 1995 in the city of Gaomi, Shandong Province, the company supplies all kinds of tire molds for clients in different countries, such as Michelin.

In 2018, Himile was among the five companies honored by Michelin as an outstanding provider of goods and services.