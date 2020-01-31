Michelle Bridges and Steve Willis faced split rumours for MONTHS before confirming their break-up

Michelle Bridges confirmed her split from Steve ‘Commando’ Willis earlier this week, after being caught allegedly drink driving on Australia Day.

While the news may have shocked fans, rumours of an impending break-up had actually been circulating for several months.

Michelle, 49, and Steve 43, were reported to have split three times in the past year, and were said to be ‘always arguing’.

A source told Woman’s Day in May 2019 that Michelle and Steve were ‘constantly bickering over everything, from work to parenting to what to have for dinner’.

The insider added that Michelle had been against the idea of Steve leaving his family for weeks to appear on Australian Survivor in 2018.

‘Michelle hated that he was going to be away for so long, and that the cast included several attractive young women,’ they said.

In February 2019, the pair were rumoured to have split shortly after Michelle’s stint on Dancing with the Stars.

Around this time, Steve took to Instagram to share a cryptic quote about ‘lessons in loneliness’.

The quote read: ‘The washing machine chugs to a stop, and the lack of white noise pries me away from my thoughts.

‘I suddenly feel hemmed in by the enclosing quiet… In the months leading up to her departure, I worried about the emptiness I expected to feel without her.’

However, Steve denied split rumours during an interview on the Today show in May.

‘Put that aside. Michelle and I are still going strong,’ he said.

Michelle also hit back at the gossip, sharing a photo to Instagram of herself, Steve and their son, Axel, alongside the caption: ‘Ummm… whatever.’

Two months later, in July, Michelle and Steve were spotted having a tense conversation while watching Axel play at the park in Sydney.

The pair appeared to be growing increasingly agitated throughout the discussion.

In September, Michelle told New Idea that she found it challenging to juggle work and family life.

‘There have been moments when the wheels have completely fallen off,’ she said.

‘It’s that feeling when you’re completely pushed against the wire trying to keep everything in life balanced.

‘You feel completely overwhelmed, anxious, pressured, as though you’re not getting anything accomplished.’

On December 26, tensions between the couple appeared to reach boiling point when they spent the day at the beach with their son.

And they looked equally tense days later during another trip to Tamarama Beach.

Michelle seemed downcast and often glanced down at her iPhone as Steve played with Axel in the water.

Michelle was caught allegedly drink driving on Sunday morning.

According to police, she was over the limit with a child in the vehicle on New South Head Road, in the Sydney suburb of Bellevue Hill, at about 11.25am.

While describing her actions as ‘inexcusable’, she revealed in the wake of her arrest that she had been dealing with ’emotional turmoil’ following her split from long-term partner Steve, whom she met on The Biggest Loser.

She told the Daily Telegraph: ‘I would like to express my deep regret for breaking the law, this was a terrible mistake and an error of judgement.’

‘This behaviour is inexcusable, and I am absolutely devastated and embarrassed to find myself in this position,’ she added.

‘It has been a very difficult time for me the last few weeks dealing with the break-up of my long-term relationship.

‘This is by no means an excuse for my behaviour but I feel the emotional turmoil I have been going through has impacted my decision making. I am extremely sorry for my actions.’

Michelle and Steve met while filming The Biggest Loser in 2007, at a time when they were both in relationships with other people.

They began dating in 2013 and a year later welcomed a son, Axel.

Michelle was issued with a Future Court Attendance Notice for mid-range PCA. She will face Waverley Local Court on Tuesday February 18.