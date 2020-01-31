Michelle Bridges puts on a brave face after ‘drink driving arrest’

Michelle Bridges isn’t having the best week.

But the 49-year-old celebrity trainer put on a brave face on Wednesday as she stepped out with a male friend in Potts Point, Sydney.

She had been caught allegedly drink driving with a child in the car on Australia Day, returning a breath test reading of 0.086.

Michelle, who was a trainer on The Biggest Loser from 2007 until 2015, wore tight leather pants, Nike sneakers and a sleeveless denim shirt.

She tried to keep a low profile in dark sunglasses and a baseball cap, but still caught the attention of some passers-by.

The TV personality completed her look with a designer tote and pendant necklace, and appeared to go makeup free.

Michelle was spotted taking a Silver Service taxi to get around the city, with her pal kindly opening the door for her.

According to police, she was over the limit with a child in the vehicle on New South Head Road, in the Sydney suburb of Bellevue Hill, about 11.25am on Sunday.

‘A 49-year-old woman, driving a Range Rover SUV, was subjected to a roadside breath test which returned a positive result,’ a NSW Police spokesperson told Daily Mail Australia.

‘A five-year-old passenger was in the car at the time.

‘The woman, from Potts Point, was arrested and taken to Waverley Police Station where she underwent a breath analysis which allegedly returned a reading of 0.086.’

Michelle was issued with a Future Court Attendance Notice for mid-range PCA. She will face Waverley Local Court on Tuesday, February 18.

A friend of the businesswoman told The Daily Telegraph on Wednesday: ‘Michelle has been feeling absolutely terrible, she regrets everything and is devastated.’

While describing her actions as ‘inexcusable’, she revealed in the wake of her arrest that she had been dealing with ’emotional turmoil’ following her split from long-term partner Steve ‘Commando’ Willis, whom she met on The Biggest Loser.

‘I would like to express my deep regret for breaking the law, this was a terrible mistake and an error of judgment,’ she told The Daily Telegraph.

‘This behaviour is inexcusable, and I am absolutely devastated and embarrassed to find myself in this position. It has been a very difficult time for me the last few weeks dealing with the break-up of my long-term relationship.

‘This is by no means an excuse for my behaviour but I feel the emotional turmoil I have been going through has impacted my decision making. I am extremely sorry for my actions.’

Meanwhile, Michelle’s longtime rival and former colleague on The Biggest Loser, Ajay Rochester, offered her thoughts on the drink driving arrest on Tuesday.

Ajay, 50, said she hoped Michelle ‘gets the help she clearly needs’.

She also claimed that the incident was particularly troubling ‘because a 0.086 range at 11am is a much bigger issue than a few drinks after work’.

‘The most important message to everyone in this event is do not under any circumstance put kids in the car when you’ve been drinking,’ she added.

‘We all have our burdens, relationship break-ups… Sadly a lot of drink drivers do more harm to others – innocent people going about their lives.

‘So hopefully this is a wake up call to her and maybe she will get the help she needs and hopefully never again risk the lives of others.’

Ajay and Michelle, who were colleagues on The Biggest Loser between 2006 and 2009, have been locked in a feud for 13 years.