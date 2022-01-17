Michelle Go was the victim of a subway attack in New York City.

Michelle Go was a victim of a subway attack in New York City.

Michelle Go, a victim of a subway attack in New York City, was pushed to her death by a homeless man on Saturday, January 15, 2022.

To those who knew her, Go, 40, was a New York City resident and a good citizen.

On January 15, 2022, Michelle Go, a Chinese-American woman in her 40s, was pushed onto the subway tracks by a homeless man in Times Square around 9.40 a.m.

Police believe Go was chosen at random and do not believe the incident was a hate crime.

The suspect surrendered to transit officers after the attack, according to police.

During an afternoon press conference, NYPD Commissioner Keechant Sewell said, “This incident was unprovoked and the victim does not appear to have any interaction with the subject.”

Go had previously worked at Barclays Capital and Citi and was a senior manager at Deloitte, a top consulting firm.

She earned a BA from UCLA and an MBA from New York University’s Stern School of Business.

She was well-known on the Upper West Side for her volunteer work with the New York Junior League.

“Michelle’s focus populations were seniors, recovering homeless, immigrants, and under-resourced and academically struggling elementary and middle school kids and their parents,” a Junior League representative told The Post in an e-mail Sunday.

Simon Martial, 61, the suspect, turned himself in and admitted to killing Go.

He is accused of shoving her onto the tracks, directly into the path of the approaching R train.

He was charged with Go’s murder on January 15.

Martial has four prior arrests and was already in violation of his parole conditions, according to police.

“For over 20 years, he’s been on medication and in and out of mental hospitals in New York,” his sister, Josette, told the Post.

When reporters questioned Martial as he was being led into the police station, he claimed he was “God.”

Send us an email at [email protected] or give us a call at 212 416 4552.

Please like us on Facebook at www.facebook.comTheSunUS and follow us on Twitter at @TheSunUS.