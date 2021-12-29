Michelle Lodzinski’s background is unknown.

MICHELLE Lodzinski, the mother convicted of her son’s murder in New Jersey in 1991, was released from prison on Tuesday.

Timothy Wiltsey’s murder, which occurred when he was only five years old, remains one of Middlesex County’s most enigmatic cases.

In the years after Wiltsey’s death, Lodzinski, the mother of Wiltsey and two other children, had a number of run-ins with the law.

Following an incident in 1994 in which she made false claims to the FBI, she pleaded guilty in 1995.

Probation was imposed on her.

She was then accused of stealing a computer in 1997 and pleaded guilty in 1998.

Lodzinski was sentenced to house arrest because she committed a crime while on probation.

According to My Central Jersey, Lodzinski was living in Florida with her two teenage sons when she was charged with Wiltsey’s murder in August 2014.

On May 25, 1991, in Sayreville, New Jersey, Lodzinski, now 54, was allegedly at a carnival with Wiltsey when the young boy vanished.

However, as the investigation into the boy’s death progressed, her story began to shift, leading authorities to suspect her in the case.

My Central Jersey reports that Wiltsey’s disappearance drew national attention and was featured on “America’s Most Wanted.”

As the search for the boy continued, the boy’s face was even plastered on milk cartons.

In 1992, almost a year after Wiltsey vanished, his remains were discovered near a complex where Lodzinski used to work.

Wiltsey’s former babysitters identified a blue baby blanket in the case, which was reopened in 2011 after new evidence was discovered.

The blanket was discovered with the boy’s body, and the former babysitters recognized it as belonging to Lodzinski, who lived in South Amboy, New Jersey.

In 2014, Lodzinski was apprehended and charged with first-degree murder.

In 2016, she was found guilty and given a 30-year sentence.

She’s been denying any involvement in the slaying for a long time.

Lodzinski’s case was reheard by New Jersey’s highest court in October 2021, and her conviction was overturned after being appealed and upheld twice.

In the case, she can no longer be tried.