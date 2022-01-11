Michelle Mone, a bra tycoon, is being sued for £200,000 for allegedly calling a man a “waste of white man’s skin” in a racist WhatsApp message.

Michelle Mone, a bra tycoon, has been sued for £200,000 for allegedly referring to a man as a “waste of white man’s skin” in a racially charged WhatsApp message.

Michelle Mone, a multimillionaire bra tycoon, has been sued for “unlimited damages” for allegedly calling a man “a waste of a white man’s skin.”

Richard Lynton-Jones, a financial consultant with Indian ancestry, has filed a ten-page writ in London’s High Court against the Scots Tory peer.

He claims she caused him “enormous distress, embarrassment, and injury to feelings” as a result of her actions.

And his lawyers are seeking at least £200,000 in aggravated damages from the Baroness, 50.

The two have been at odds since a tragic yachting accident in Cannes, France, in which a young crew member died.

Mr Lynton-Jones and others are said to have received the racist WhatsApp message from Lady Mone later.

She is also accused of referring to his then-partner as “a mental loony,” “mad,” and “a nut case bird” in other messages.

Lady Mone issued a 127-word statement on Instagram after details of the exchanges were leaked last December.

Mr Lynton-Jones was accused of “entitled white privilege” and failing to respond to cops, according to her.

His “appearance is 100 percent white, with a cut-glass English accent,” according to a statement released by the peer’s own lawyers.

Mr. Lynton-Jones’ lawyers, on the other hand, claim that both statements were defamatory.

They claim that her Instagram post implied that Mr Lynton-Jones had “falsely accused” Lady Mone of “making a racist remark.”

It also falsely implied he was “reasonably suspected of involvement in the manslaughter of a young boy” AND had “disgracefully refused” to cooperate with – or even speak to – cops investigating the tragedy, they claim.

According to the writ, Lady Mone “well knew” that her remark about Mr Lynton-Jones was racist.

According to the report, the Tory peer was aware that he had been the victim of a racially aggravated assault in Majorca in 2007, which necessitated the implantation of metal plates in his cheek.

“The defendant was well aware of this, having touched the plates resulting from the racist attack,” the court papers go on to say, “which made her false denial particularly cruel.”

According to the writ, Lady Mone knew Mr Lynton-Jones “well” and “knew that he was not 100% white, his having discussed his heritage with the defendant and her husband Mr Barrowman on several occasions previously.”

“In particular, the claimant and the defendant had known each other for a number of years, had spent time together on numerous occasions on holidays and in social events,” it continues.

Mr Lynton-Jones had reported Lady Mone’s WhatsApp exchanges to the Met’s hate crime unit, the House of Lords Commissioner for Standards, and the Committee on Standards in Public Life last year.

The complaints were first made public in December, and Lady was one of the first to hear about them.

Infosurhoy’s most recent news in a nutshell.