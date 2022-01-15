Michigan has requested that the federal government investigate phony presidential electors from states such as Pennsylvania.

Michigan has asked the federal government to look into phony presidential electors from states such as Pennsylvania.

The Associated Press’ DAVID EGGERT contributed to this article.

(AP) — Despite Joe Biden’s 154,000-vote victory in 2020, Michigan’s attorney general has asked federal prosecutors to open a criminal investigation into 16 Republicans who submitted false certificates claiming to be presidential electors.

Dana Nessel, a Democrat, said on Thursday that her office had been considering charges for nearly a year but had decided to refer the case to the US attorney’s office in western Michigan.

“I think clearly under state law, you have forgery of a public record, which is a 14-year offense, and election law forgery, which is a five-year offense,” she told MSNBC’s Rachel Maddow.

However, she claims that the Justice Department is best suited to investigate and potentially prosecute.

The US attorney’s office’s spokesperson declined to comment on Friday.

Nessel claimed that Republican parties in several battleground states, including Michigan, conspired to push so-called alternate slates of electors based on forged documents.

She stated that she would like federal authorities to conduct an investigation into possible charges.

“Clearly, this is part of a much larger conspiracy,” said Nessel.

A watchdog group, American Oversight, obtained certificates from Republicans in seven states last March: Arizona, Georgia, Michigan, Nevada, New Mexico, Pennsylvania, and Wisconsin.

Republicans from New Mexico and Pennsylvania added a stipulation that it was done in case they were later recognized as duly elected and qualified electors.

Even as “review under state law is ongoing,” New Mexico Attorney General Hector Balderas, a Democrat, announced that his state’s case would be referred to federal authorities.

“Our democracy’s foundation is our election laws, and they must be respected,” he said.

The Office of the Federal Register, which coordinates certain Electoral College functions between states and Congress, notified Michigan’s elections director and Gov. Rick Snyder on March 8, 2021.

In an email, Gretchen Whitmer’s chief lawyer stated that the Democratic governor had received unofficial, signed certificates from GOP electors who had not been appointed by her.

Kathy Berden, a member of the Republican National Committee, and Meshawn Maddock, the Michigan Republican Party’s co-chair, are among those in the group.

State GOP spokesman Gustavo Portela accused Nessel of “playing political games with people’s lives” by keeping the information hidden for a year.

