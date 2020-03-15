Michigan, Penn State cancel pro day events

Concerns over the coronavirus led the Michigan and Penn State football programs on Thursday to cancel their pro days.

“Based on the daily and hourly developments surrounding COVID-19, the University of Michigan football program has decided to cancel its Pro Day scheduled for Friday, March 13,” Michigan announced on Twitter.

Penn State’s pro day for NFL scouts was scheduled for March 17. Penn State also stated that a final decision regarding its annual Blue-White Game has yet to be made.

Michigan and Penn State were among the first schools to cancel their events. Initially, Michigan was limiting its pro day to teams and players attending the event while restricting family and player representatives, according to ESPN, which cited a source close to a member of the Wolverines.

Other schools that have already canceled pro days reportedly include Notre Dame, Southern California, Ole Miss and Illinois. Alabama’s pro day has been postponed until April 9.

Pro days for more schools are likely to be canceled as the public health crisis continues.

In Oregon, though, NFL general managers and scouts were checking out quarterback Justin Herbert and other Ducks players on Thursday, when schools including Clemson, Nebraska and Tulsa still planned to hold their events.

