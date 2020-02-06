Mick Fanning speaks on accused stalker Sarah Anne Foote who allegedly broke into his Gold Coast home

Surfing legend Mick Fanning has broken his silence on his accused stalker who allegedly wrote a love letter saying she had thoughts about killing him.

Sarah Anne Foote, 38, allegedly wrote several love letters to the three-time world champion before breaking into his Gold Coast home on February 2.

On Thursday, Fanning, 38, spoke for the first time about his alleged run-in with the accused.

‘When someone walks into your house, it’s concerning, so that’s why I called the police,’ he told the Gold Coast Bulletin.

‘I know the details of it, I was there, I look after people in my house and that’s what I am doing.

‘It is what it is, it’s done, she was arrested. It’s in the court’s hands, it’s in the police hands.’

On Thursday morning, Foote appeared in Southport Magistrates Court charged with two counts of stealing, unlawful stalking and enter dwelling with intent.

The court heard that one letter she sent to Fanning was about how the woman had thoughts of killing him, while another was titled: ‘Sarah loves Mick’.

Police allege that Foote had an ‘unhealthy infatuation’ with Fanning.

Fanning discovered the letters after returning from a three-week holiday.

Meanwhile, Foote is accused of unlawfully stalking the three-time world champion surfer between January 29 and February 4.

Foote allegedly broke into the 38-year-old’s Gold Coast home on February 2 with the intent to commit an offence.

Fanning’s neighbour allegedly spotted Foote in his own backyard, climbing over the fence onto the surfer’s property.

The surfer and his friends allegedly discovered Foote inside before she ran off after spending an unknown amount of time in his house.

Foote was remanded in custody and will return to Southport Magistrates Court on Friday.

Fanning retired from competitive surfing in 2018, finishing second to Brazilian Italo Ferreira in his final contest at the Rip Curl Pro Bell’s Beach.

The 38-year-old ended his career with 22 elite tour wins and was famously attacked by a shark while competing at Jeffrey’s Bay in South Africa in 2015.