Mick Fanning’s alleged stalker bail conditions changed and allowed back same state legendary surfer

Mick Fanning’s alleged stalker will be allowed to return to the legendary surfer’s home state.

Sarah Anne Foote, 38, from Ballina on the far north coast of NSW, had her bail conditions changed during a brief appearance at the Southport Magistrates Court on Thursday.

After initially only being allowed on Queensland soil for court appearances, she has been given permission by the courts to relocate to Brisbane, the Gold Coast Bulletin reported.

Foote is facing two charges of stealing and one charge of unlawful stalking and entering a dwelling without consent.

She’ll return to court on March 26.

Foote allegedly wrote several love letters to the three-time world champion before the alleged break-in at his Gold Coast home on February 2.

Fanning revealed the details of his alleged run-in with the accused last month.

‘When someone walks into your house, it’s concerning, so that’s why I called the police,’ he told the Gold Coast Bulletin.

‘I know the details of it, I was there, I look after people in my house and that’s what I am doing.

‘It is what it is, it’s done, she was arrested. It’s in the court’s hands, it’s in the police hands.’

Police allege that Foote had an ‘unhealthy infatuation’ with Fanning.

Fanning discovered the letters after returning from a three-week holiday.

The surfer and his friends allegedly discovered Foote inside before she ran off after spending an unknown amount of time in his house.

Fanning retired from competitive surfing in 2018, finishing second to Brazilian Italo Ferreira in his final contest at the Rip Curl Pro Bell’s Beach.

The 38-year-old ended his career with 22 elite tour wins and was famously attacked by a shark while competing at Jeffrey’s Bay in South Africa in 2015.