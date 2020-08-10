Microsoft Surface Duo Could Arrive This Month

The previously announced Microsoft Surface Duo might be released this week, according to a new report. It was in 2019 when the Redmond-based tech giant debuted the new device with a dual-display. While the company announced that it could arrive in the later part of 2020, it seems that the much-awaited Surface Duo could arrive this month.

Microsoft Surface Duo Release Date

Microsoft could be giving the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 a competition if it arrives in just a few days. The Microsoft Surface Duo is one of the most innovative devices arriving this year. According to a new tweet from industry insider Paul Thurrott, the MVPs of the company were invited to be at a virtual Surface briefing on August 12. He claimed that the virtual briefing would be presumably for the Surface Duo.

Aside from this, Forbes reported that the Microsoft Surface Duo has obtained several certifications in the past weeks. This includes US FCC variants for Japan and Canada. The device also picked regulatory details. On top of that, the upcoming innovative device also secured the Android Compatibility Test Suite for a series of essential features.

Microsoft MVPs were invited to attend a virtual Surface briefing, presumably for Duo, on August 12.

— Paul Thurrott (@thurrott) August 6, 2020

Microsoft Surface Duo Leaked Renders

Other indicators that the Surface Duo is nearing its release include multiple renders of the device leaked online. Reliable industry insider Evan Blass shared on his Twitter account a batch of renders of the Surface Duo. He also noted that the upcoming device would launch with AT&T.

Other Details

It appears that August has become the month of launches and releases for the smartphone industry. Earlier, Samsung held the Unpacked event and introduced the Galaxy Note 20 series and the Galaxy Z Fold 2, among others. Google also announced the Pixel 4a and debuted the Google Pixel 5 and Pixel 4a 5G. If the recent claims are accurate, the industry might finally get their hands on the Surface Duo this month too.

The company has not yet commented on rumors about the possible release of the Surface Duo. However, with several indicators already surfacing, it is just a matter of days before fans could order the new innovative device from Microsoft.