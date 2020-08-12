Microsoft Surface Duo Finally Arrives On September 10, Price, Pre-Order, Specs, More

Microsoft officially announced the arrival of Surface Duo and made it for pre-order. It was in October 2019 when the Redmond-based tech giant launched the dual-display device. Last year, Microsoft said that the Surface Duo would arrive sometime in the holiday of 2020, but it looks like the long wait is finally over.

Microsoft Surface Duo Price and Pre-Order Details

Microsoft officially revealed today all the details about the Surface Duo. This includes the pricing, release date, pre-order and features of the upcoming dual-display device. The foldable smartphone from Microsoft would be open for sale starting September 10 and would retail at $1,399.

Fans of the Surface Duo in the U.S. could now pre-order the device. Those who would like to purchase the device could get it from Best Buy, AT&T and Microsoft online store. However, Microsoft has not yet announced the global price and availability of the dual display smartphone.

Microsoft Surface Duo Specs

Featuring two individual 5.6-inch OLED panels, the Surface Duo comes with an aspect ratio of 4:3 and a 1800 x 1350 resolution. Both panels are connected and could transform into an 8.1-inch screen with 2700 x 1800 resolution and 3:2 aspect ratio. Unlike other foldable smartphones available in the market today, Microsoft used Gorilla Glass on the display.

Interestingly, the displays are developed like the way multiple monitors work in a Windows PC. The Microsoft Surface Duo features an 11-megapixel camera. It comes with HDR multi-frame capture, low light and super zoom.

Surface Duo adapts to what you need to do with modes like Compose, Book and Tent. It’s a new way to be productive on the go. #DoOneBetter https://t.co/2F4KjRJl43 pic.twitter.com/VwmbQgl5S3

— Microsoft Surface (@surface) August 12, 2020

Other Details

The Surface Duo can record 4K video and 1080p at 30 and 60 frames per second. The Surface Duo also comes with electronic image stabilization perfect for video calls.

On its internals, the Surface Duo houses the Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 chipset with 6 GB of RAM. It comes with up to 256 GB of internal storage. The device supports LTE connectivity, but since it uses SD 855 chipset, it does not support 5G connectivity.