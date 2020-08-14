Microsoft Surface Duo-Like Dual-Display iPhone Could Reportedly Arrive In 2023

A reliable industry insider recently claimed that Apple could be preparing to release a new foldable iPhone. The new piece of information surfaced just a few days after Samsung held the Unpacked event, where it unveiled the Galaxy Z Fold 2. If the latest set of details are to go by, it looks like Apple is finally joining in the foldable device market.

Foldable iPhone Soon?

Thanks to industry insider Komiya, the industry now has an idea of what Apple plans in the coming years when it comes to foldable devices. According to the tipster, the rumored foldable iPhone would house a 3nm A16X Bionic chip or an A17 chipset. It would be made up of a couple of panels that are seamlessly linked with each other. The said device would feature a micro-LED panel with an under-screen selfie camera and a Touch ID sensor.

According to the insider, the foldable iPhone could arrive in 2023. It is best experienced with Apple Glass or with a Virtual Reality (VR) headset, the tipster noted. Interestingly, it appears that Komiya’s information contrasts that of another industry insider Jon Prosser. Earlier, Prosser said that the prototype of Apple’s foldable iPhone closely resembles the design of the recently released Microsoft Duo.

The tipster said that the design of Apple’s foldable iPhone comes with a couple of panels with a minimal hinge that separates them instead of a true folding panel. Considering that Apple usually comes up with a lot of prototypes for its products, it is safe to assume that the design of the rumored foldable iPhone could still change, given the time frame.

Apple’s “foldable” iPhone isn’t really a foldable. _

The current prototype has two separate display panels on a hinge.

Round, stainless steel edges like current iPhone 11 design.

No notch — tiny forehead on outter display that houses Face ID.

— Jon Prosser (@jon_prosser) June 15, 2020

Foldable iPhone: Other Details

Laptop Mag thinks that the general description of the device is very much similar to the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2. The said foldable iPhone would support phone calls with performance similar to iPad, the site speculated. It is interesting to see if Apple would be able to solve the issue many foldable smartphone makers encounter.

Apple has not yet made any statement on rumors about foldable iPhone or iPad. Since this is not official, it is wiser to take these new details with a pinch of salt.