Microsoft Surface Duo May Launch With AT&T, Tipster Says

Microsoft’s upcoming dual-display device will be offered by one carrier when it launches in the near future, a known tipster said.

Famed phone leaker Evan Blass recently shared a few images on his Patreon page of Microsoft’s new Surface Duo, showing how the new clamshell smartphone looks from various angles.

The leaker didn’t provide an exact release date for the foldable smartphone but did claim that it will be offered by at least one carrier – AT&T.

It’s currently unclear if another carrier will offer the new Surface Duo.

Pricing also remains unknown at the moment, but it’s worth noting that the device’s specs could indicate that it might not be as expensive as fans thought it could be, Engadget noted. What’s more, offering the new device via installment will make it more affordable – and more appealing – for many.

Specs

The Surface Duo will feature modest specs, indicating that it is not meant to go head-to-head with today’s flagships such as Samsung’s Galaxy Note 20, Galaxy Z Fold 2 and Apple’s iPhone 11 Pro.

Microsoft’s first foldable will be powered by a Snapdragon 855 SoC. This chipset is backed by 6GB of RAM and up to 256GB of internal storage. The device will feature just one 11MP camera for front- and rear-facing shots.

These specs, along with two 5.6-inch AMOLED displays, seem to hint that the device was meant for on-the-go productivity, not mobile photography and such.

The previously reported 3,460 mAh battery, which is said to last “through the day,” will allow users to do things on the two displays without having to worry about charging. The device offers fast-charging capabilities via USB-C if and when the need to plug it in arises.

Those who are hoping to see Microsoft’s new Windows 10X operating system should not expect to see it in the Surface Duo as it runs on Android 10.

Previous reports said the device will be updated to Android 11 quickly.

Potential release

With the new information as well as the clues that abound on the internet, fans are expecting the device to be released soon. Some of these clues seem to point out that the “momentum is building and the moment is close,” Forbes noted. However, an exact release date has not yet been announced.