Microsoft Surface Go 2 is Reportedly Getting a Larger Screen and Bump in Resolution

The Surface Go 2 is on the way, with rumours saying we could see it as early as next month, and while recent leaks have given us a rundown of the device’s innards, it seems there may be some external hardware changes on the way.

Windows Central – which says it’s confirmed the leaked benchmarks via its own sources – has some additional titbits to report on the device. According to its sources, the Surface Go 2 will be sporting a larger, 10.5-inch display while retaining the overall size of the previous iteration. That’ll be achieved with thinner bezels that are likely to be similar to those on the Surface Laptop 3.

The resolution of the display is also getting a bump up to 1920 x 1280 from 1800 x 1200. Everything else about the device, from size to port placement, will be exactly the same as the Surface Go.

As e reported earlier this week, the Surface Go 2 is expected to launch with a price tag of $400 (£317), similar to the Surface Go, but that’ll be the entry-level model which will get you 4GB RAM/ 64GB storage, and the Intel Pentium Gold CPU. So we’re looking at slight improvements all round, rather than anything drastic. We’re only a few weeks out from the reveal if the reveal rumours are true, so sit tight, and we’ll have all the juicy details for you soon enough. [Windows Central]