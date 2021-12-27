Middle East and North Africa will have a tumultuous 2021.

While the Gulf countries’ reconciliation provided hope, the Gaza war, as well as the dismissal of civilian governments in Tunisia and Sudan, dampened the mood.

In 2021, the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region saw a plethora of events, ranging from Gulf nation reconciliation to Israel’s assault on the blockaded Gaza Strip and the overthrow of civilian democratic governments in Tunisia and Sudan.

After nearly four years of tensions between Qatar and its Gulf neighbors (Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, and Bahrain), as well as Egypt, a summit in the Saudi Arabian city of Ola brought peace.

At the summit’s conclusion, the leaders of five countries agreed to resolve their differences and put an end to their media wars, as well as strengthen political and social ties.

Many experts believe that the end of former US President Donald Trump’s presidency, combined with the growing threat posed by Iran’s nuclear program, prompted the Gulf states to put their differences aside and come together.

While the oil-rich Saudi Arabia and Qatar were hurt by the drop in energy prices, the COVID-19 pandemic exacerbated the region’s economic woes.

Throughout the year, the tensions in East Jerusalem’s Sheikh Jarrah neighborhood dominated the news.

The conflict between Israel and Palestine

Israeli courts have been hearing Jewish settlers and Palestinian residents for years.

They ruled in favor of settlers, despite opposition from locals.

The al-Kurds were evicted from their home in November of 2008.

A year later, the families of Hanoun and al-Ghawi were evicted from their homes.

The settlers quickly occupied their homes and erected Israeli flags on top of them, ushering in a new era of Palestinian suffering in Sheikh Jarrah.

In April, Israeli central and magistrates’ courts issued new eviction orders for 12 Palestinian families in the neighborhood.

They, on the other hand, disagreed with the decision.

Mohammed and Mona Al-Kurd, members of the Al-Kurd family, started a campaign to raise money for their cause.

Israeli soldiers stormed the Al-Aqsa Mosque, a third holy place for Muslims, on the night of Al-Qadr, during the holy month of Ramadan, when people were praying there.

The images of Israeli soldiers kicking and punching Palestinians inside the mosque sparked outrage.

The situation quickly escalated into a full-fledged Israeli military operation against Gaza’s blockade.

The killing occurred as a result of the 11-day war.

