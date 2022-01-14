Middletown has declared a snow emergency ahead of weekend storms.

Middletown has declared a snow emergency ahead of expected storms this weekend.

A snow emergency has been declared in Middletown ahead of a weekend storm that could dump 4 to 8 inches of snow on the midstate.

Middletown officials said in a Friday news release that “certain conduct must be prohibited in order to maintain public peace within the Borough.”

The snow emergency will take effect at 8 a.m. today.

Middletown residents are prohibited from parking on streets marked “Snow Emergency Route” beginning Sunday, according to officials, and vehicles parked on these streets during the emergency will be towed.

Residents were also told to comply with all borough and state police traffic orders.

By 7 p.m., snow showers are expected to start.

Sunday and will last until around 7 p.m.

AccuWeather predicts a rainy day on Monday.

Up to a half-inch of ice could accumulate by early Monday morning, according to forecasters.

READ:Winter weekend forecast: Several inches of snow and sub-zero wind chills for central Pennsylvania

As temperatures in central Pennsylvania drop below freezing, here’s how to stay warm and safe.