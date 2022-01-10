Middletown’s new train station is now open to the public:

The public can now use Middletown’s new train station, which opened on Jan. 1.

The new station is at the corner of West Emaus and West Main Streets, where an abandoned warehouse once stood.

It took about six years to complete the new facility’s construction.

According to PennDOT, it provides ADA access and improved multimodal connections, as well as anchoring nearby mobility and redevelopment.

A high-level accessible boarding platform, a pedestrian overpass to the platform, elevators and stair towers, on-site parking, and designated bus loading zones are just a few of the features of the new facility.

On January, there will be an official ribbon-cutting ceremony.

