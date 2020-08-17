Midfielder Hutchinson back for another go with Besiktas

ANKARA

Canadian football player Atiba Hutchinson on Saturday extended his contract with Turkey’s Besiktas.

“Done deal! Very happy for another season here with this great club,” Hutchinson, 37, said on Instagram.

“We keep going!” he added.

Hutchinson is a veteran player for the Istanbul team, where he has played since 2013.

He helped Besiktas win the Turkish Super Lig title twice, in 2016 and 2017.

In 253 matches for Besiktas, the Canadian defensive midfielder has scored 19 goals and produced 23 assists.

He previously played for Copenhagen and PSV Eindhoven.